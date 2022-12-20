Gun violence has become the leading cause of death for children and teenagers. More than half of all gun owners store guns unsafely and, according to Giffords X, 4.6 million minors live in homes with at least one loaded, unlocked firearm.

Young adults have an elevated risk of engaging in violent behaviors. There is data to suggest that, while 18- to 20-year-olds make up just 4% of the population, they account for 17% of known homicide offenders. And, from 2011 and 2020, there was a 61% increase in firearm suicides involving minors.

