As a longtime area resident and Rutland Herald reader, I appreciated being reminded of Yvonne Daley’s work as a journalist; she was the best of the best: attentive, rigorous and compassionate.
Yvonne was also a wonderful writer of non-fiction, fiction and poetry. I was lucky to know her best as a poet, and saw her work deepen and grow to wisdom up to the end of her life. She was a dedicated supporter of other writers; the Green Mountain Writers’ Conference that she founded and directed had a loyal following of writers whose voices she encouraged and amplified.
She also contributed to the community through her support of the farmers markets and of VFFC; I would often meet her there, arms full of vegetables — and smiling. She will be missed in many ways.
I’d like to correct one thing in Gordon Dritschilo’s fine article (Aug. 11): Although I was scheduled to be a visiting poet at the 2021 GMWC, I had to cancel at the last-minute, suspecting I might have COVID and knowing Yvonne had a medical issue that left her with no immunity. Verandah Porche and Yvonne herself did double- and triple-duty, filling in for me. Stephen Kiernan was the keynote speaker.
