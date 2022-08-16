As a longtime area resident and Rutland Herald reader, I appreciated being reminded of Yvonne Daley’s work as a journalist; she was the best of the best: attentive, rigorous and compassionate.

Yvonne was also a wonderful writer of non-fiction, fiction and poetry. I was lucky to know her best as a poet, and saw her work deepen and grow to wisdom up to the end of her life. She was a dedicated supporter of other writers; the Green Mountain Writers’ Conference that she founded and directed had a loyal following of writers whose voices she encouraged and amplified.

