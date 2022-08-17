I, too, must comment on Yvonne Daley and her contributions to Vermont and its people. Many adjectives come to mind when I reflect on her life:
Courage: She embraced the "hippie" lifestyle 50 or so years ago; at that time, the "establishment" found it unacceptable.
Thoughtful: She always spoke whenever she saw me, a warm smile part of her greeting. She gifted me with autographed copies of her books.
Ambitious: She led a bicoastal life the years she taught in California and maintained a family and home here in Vermont.
Productive: Her many publications. Though ill, she recently assisted the group who successfully fought relocation of the Rutland Free Library.
Encouraging: The years of fostering prospective writers.
So, it's farewell, good friend, valuable citizen — you will be missed.
