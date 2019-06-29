Vermont legislators are our friends and neighbors, not remote political figures. Thank them next time you see them. Why? Northeast Kingdom legislators gave our community a big reason to smile with a recent boost to Medicaid’s dental payments. Vermont’s Medicaid program places a cap on how much the State will pay for adult dental services. The State capped payments at $510 annually in 2014, and the cap had only been raised $15 during the past twelve years. People visited a dentist or hygienist, and they faced a difficult choice if they needed a lot of care. They could pay out of pocket for the care they needed above the cap or delay care until the next year. This is a heartbreaking position for both our neighbors on Medicaid and dental practitioners. We want people to get the care they need when they need it, not suffer under the physical pain of dental decay, the mental anguish of unpaid medical bills, or the ethical distress of letting patients out of your chair who need your skill and care. This year, legislators led the charge to increase the cap from $510 to $1,000 annually. This is a big investment in the oral health of Vermonters, and it should make a real difference to patients and dental providers. Our neighbors will have a better chance to complete their care and move forward with their health and life. It will be less likely that people will need to wait in pain, and sometimes embarrassment, for care and healing. I appreciate the leadership demonstrated by our legislators, particularly those involved in the appropriations process: Senator Jane Kitchel, Senator Bobby Starr, Representative Kitty Toll, Representative Martha Feltus, Representative Chip Conquest, and Representative Dave Yacovone. A thank you goes to Governor Scott as well for signing the budget into law, which includes this investment despite the financial pressures facing Vermont. This is progress; however, some community members will still need more dental care than they can pay for. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, Northern Counties Health Care is committed to the health of every member of the community. We will continue to work with everyone in the community to meet their needs, using our sliding scale fee schedule that is adjusted based on your family income. Our great teams at the Orleans Dental Center, Island Pond Dental Center, and Northern Counties Dental Center in Hardwick work hard to care for people once they find their way through the clinic doors. We urge everyone to visit a dental practice regularly, ours or other great dental practices in the community. The best way to avoid dental problems tomorrow is to take care of your oral health today. NCHC encompasses five FQHC community health centers, three dental centers, and a certified home health care & hospice division providing a full spectrum of quality, affordable, and compassionate health care services to patients of all ages, throughout the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. For more information, visit www.nchcvt.org.
Michael Costa is CEO of Northern Counties Health Care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.