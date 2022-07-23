MAG_WillemLange_Helga_thumbnail_72419 Lyme NH.jpg
Willem Lange takes Helga’s wheel.

 Photo provided

Vermont summer days are getting hotter each year, but those of us who’ve taken shelter here reflect often upon how much worse they are in, for example, St. Louis or Charleston or Phoenix. At the coffee shop downtown on pleasant, but warming, mornings, we try to sit in the shade on the southern side of the building. As the sun migrates south — as it’s already begun to, my friend, Larry, on the north coast of Canada, just announced the first sunset of his 24-hour summer days — that shade will diminish to a sliver. We can hope by then, the days will have cooled, too.

Still, now and then, we do have bluebird days. The heat of the summer sun is tempered by a high-pressure breeze from the north, the thermometer rises to only the 70s, and the wild flowers in the yard and the distant mountains cry for the brush of a Monet, a Klimt or a Bierstadt.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

Willem Lange is a beloved New England contractor, writer and master storyteller. His weekly column, A Yankee Notebook, appears in several New England publications, including the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.

