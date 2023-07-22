20230714_bta_VT strong A7
Debris is piled on the sidewalk outside the Capitol Theater in downtown Montpelier last week.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

Living in northern New England is rather like living at the business end of a bowling alley: You know what’s coming, because you can track it all the way across the country. You just can’t get out of the way or know how bad it’s going to be. Heat wave in California? Thunderstorms in Iowa? Floods in the Allegheny Valley? Acid rain? Brace yourself; they’re on their way. So it was with last week’s floods in the Midwest. We were warned; but again, there wasn’t much we could do.

There’s a parking lot in downtown Montpelier that sits a few feet lower than State Street. It floods almost routinely, and it’s always intriguing to see how many people leave their cars there in spite of warnings. There’s also a high-water mark well up on the wall of the vestibule of the Episcopal church next to the parking lot to show the curious how devastating the famous Flood of 1927 must have been. And who among us can forget Tropical Storm Irene, only 12 years ago? Its effects were somewhat localized; but where they were focused, they were devastating.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

