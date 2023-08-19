Increasingly, as time goes on, I find myself less and less interested in the Facebook pages that purport to tell “the startling truth” of the breakup of celebrities: Was it his devotion to Scientology or hers to a wanderlust? Who cares?

Just as frequently, however, I’m attracted to posts (of any fact-based items based upon something stronger than opinion) about the apparent occasional physical or mental failures among the geriatric set of our federal legislators or executives.

