As always at Christmastime, I’m troubled by a spirit: Charles Dickens. Climbing from abject poverty — his father in debtors’ prison and himself toiling in a lamp-black factory — to international fame as an author and public speaker, he never forgot his roots and advocated all his life for assistance to the poor. He even did a good deal of assisting himself, in the form of financial aid to his ever-indigent, extended family. His characters, from Oliver Twist to Pip to David Copperfield, trudge ever up steep hills of crushing disappointment to eventual security.

Dickens wrote prolifically. Viewing a facsimile of one of his manuscripts, loaded with deletions, marginal balloons of later inspirations with arrows showing where they’re to be inserted, and great splotches of ink where he pressed his quill pen too hard upon the page, it’s impossible not to wonder how any typesetter, working by — at best — smoke-dimmed sunlight, but more likely by lamplight, could have made any sense of it, let alone set the type correctly. But set it they did, somehow.

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

Willem Lange is a beloved New England contractor, writer and master storyteller. His weekly column, A Yankee Notebook, appears in several New England publications, including the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.

