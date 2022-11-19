Living alone as I do, with relatively few opportunities for conversation (I couldn’t help but notice, for instance, how little my life changed during the early COVID lockdown), I tend to chat with my household appliances and cars. They rarely answer. I also take note of phenomena that to others might seem trivial: how many seconds it takes my microwave to perform one rotation (11 seconds, which means that if I put in a cup of coffee to warm up and push a double number, like 77, the handle of the cup will end up in its original position); the percentage of times my clothes dryer leaves my undershorts inside out, and the possible relation of that figure to the phase of the moon (results so far inconclusive); and whether watching the Patriots play has an effect on their performance (they’re on their own this year. I’ve stopped watching).

This sort of apparent obsessive-compulsive attention to trivia might be considered a precursor to insanity (as no doubt it was not long ago), but it does populate my personal space quite pleasantly. The week leading up to the national, state and local elections, produced a phenomenon I chose to think of as a good omen: The first four eggs in my current box of jumbos (I get them because it takes only one to make an omelet that, by the time I finish adding to the mix, is justifiably called “Would You Like Egg with That?”) were all double-yolked. Could this mean, I wondered as I listened to the television pundits going on and on about the impending tsunami of red votes and the end of democracy, that they’re wrong?

Willem Lange is a regular contributor to the Weekend Magazine. He lives in East Montpelier.

Willem Lange is a beloved New England contractor, writer and master storyteller. His weekly column, A Yankee Notebook, appears in several New England publications, including the Rutland Herald and Times Argus.

