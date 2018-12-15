If the purpose of our Iran policy is to bring stability to the Middle East, it can’t work. Long-existing internal Muslim animosities guarantee continued instability. All we do is exacerbate those existing tensions.
Iranians of all political persuasions have never forgotten the fact that America removed their only democratically elected prime minister, Mohammad Mossadeq, from office in 1953 and installed the Shah in his place. That act has played a critical role in souring bilateral relations between our two countries. Given that reality and long-existing intra-Muslim animosities we cannot hope to control, is there anything we can do today that would support our national interests?
President Donald Trump has now decertified the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. This transfers to the American Congress the right to reinstall sanctions on Iran, which they will have to do within 60 days of the president’s October decertification. Ultimately, all of this will mean that, once JCPOA is dead, the Iranians will be able to resume their military-nuclear program, currently suspended under the JCPOA.
Along with the European countries and many Americans, even Russia and China think the suspension of JCPOA could preface a disaster, putting the potential for the development of nuclear weapons back in the hands of the Iranians.
It appears that Trump, the old commercial negotiator who thinks so highly of his own negotiating abilities, thinks the JCPOA was poorly negotiated and that we should have gone after other matters in which Iran is involved, even though Iran made it perfectly clear during the original JCPOA negotiations that they were prepared to discuss and negotiate only the nuclear issue.
What seems perfectly clear is that Trump believes that the JCPOA is essentially worthless without the inclusion of provisions banning what he and many others in the West agree is unacceptable military behavior and support on the part of the Iranians. First and foremost in this behavioral arena is the involvement of Iran in the support of its Shia Islam co-religionists in their struggle, ongoing since 632 AD, with Sunni Islam. We condemn Iranian behavior simply because we, along with most of the West, have traditionally supported Sunni Islam, probably because that is where we have traditionally found our supplies of petroleum.
Islam split into Sunni and Shia with the death of the prophet Mohammad in 632 AD, and the question of who was going to succeed him. That rift continues to this day. Probably the most influential Sunni state is Saudi Arabia. On the Shia side, Iran is clearly the most influential. They view themselves as the leader of Shia Islam. As self-appointed leaders, and like their opponents on the Sunni side, they feel an overwhelming motivation to protect Shia interests in the Muslim world and thus, their own. The Shia majority countries are Iran, Iraq, Azerbaijan and Bahrain. They are also the largest group in Lebanon.
In addition, there are many countries in the Muslim world where the Shia are in the minority but still have significant populations. Where that is the case, those Shia minorities are almost always under the Sunni gun, and thus worthy of Shia (read Iranian) diplomatic and military protection. Such situations exist and are currently critical in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.
In addition to the fact of Iranian support to Shia minorities in the Muslim world, Iran is virtually always condemned here in America for “supporting terrorism.” This is not to say that Shia minorities do not use terrorist tactics. They clearly do. What it does say is that American leaders, most emphatically including Trump, use the words “terror and terrorist” as emotional tools to marshal public opinion in support of their policies, however suspect those policies may be. Iran is doing what any nation or group would do to protect its fellow believers who are under the gun by traditional enemies in other countries.
This situation is now far more complicated for us than ever before, for we find ourselves in the position of supporting Iran’s primary ideological enemy (Saudi Arabia) which, incidentally, provided most of the manpower for 9/11. In addition, they have undertaken multiple national murders, a foreign invasion and a critical murder abroad — all sanctioned by the autocratic Saudi leadership. Can we afford not to condemn those responsible for those misdeeds?
Are we on the right side? Is there any such thing? Do we have any alternatives?
Haviland Smith, of Williston, is a retired CIA station chief who served in East and West Europe, as well as the Middle East.
