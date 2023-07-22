Montpelier flooded
Floodwaters cover downtown Montpelier on July 11.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

It’s quintessential midsummer in Vermont. I’m languishing uselessly in a near-horizontal chaise under the apple tree. I’m back from a swim in one of the crystal clear ponds within a mile of the house where I imagined myself populating an iconic snapshot, only my head above water, gently twitching my flippers to stay buoyant as the unmistakable murmur of a saxophone from God knows where floats around me like a hazy memory of something I may or may not have ever experienced. It hardly matters.

Mottled sunshine filters through the leaves and cherry-sized fruit as my eyelids get weighty. I’m deep into “Independence Day,” the first book to win the Pulitzer and PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction in the same year, Richard Ford’s follow-up to his novel “The Sportswriter,” which introduced Frank Bascombe, now a realtor, heading to the Jersey Shore for Fourth of July weekend in the midst of a midlife crisis of sorts. But it’s situated mostly on my chest as wispy cirrus clouds transverse a sky so radiantly blue, I want to freeze the moment forever.

