I made a decision to drop 10 to 15 pounds through a combination of diet, exercise and a carefully crafted new attitude, after glancing at myself unadorned in a full-length mirror and realizing I was shaped roughly like a hefty bag of cookie dough dropped from a third-story window.
It felt like a great plan. I was pretty sure I’d have a decent shot at sculpting away the parts of me that cascaded over my belt like a basset hound’s cheeks; I’d no longer look like a bridge abutment when wearing a sweater; and finally be able to walk past Italian restaurants without becoming visibly aroused.
This was during the Reagan administration as I recall, kicking off the 1980s, the “Me Decade,” when Gordon Gekko proclaimed “Greed is Good,” cocaine was the drug of choice, and self indulgence was considered a badge of honor. I’d just arrived in Vermont and thusly, was still somewhat enthralled by city life when a couple of college friends coaxed me into entertaining the idea of taking my rightful place at the trough, becoming a stockbroker. I flew down and shadowed them for several days at a small securities firm in Hoboken where the pace was that of three-piece suits at an amphetamine-fueled rave and a many martini lunch — starting when the market closed — lasting well into the evening.
Nursing a traumatic-brain-injury-level hangover with an early morning double bloody Mary as my flight approached Burlington, I retained a slim tether to reality, but sufficient enough to understand that, if my orientation to Wall Street was remotely like the job itself, I’d be dead or institutionalized in a matter of months. Intermittent reports of limo rides to Atlantic City with enough cash to wager the weekend away were tantalizing, but Vermont’s magic had already taken hold. I knew I was precisely where I belonged.
Somewhere during that short hop back from New York City, my compromised hippocampus obliterated my dietary pledge, launching me into a quest for Jersey pizza in the Green Mountain State that, 40 years ago, was bereft of any such thing. Food, I understand, is also highly symbolic, a panacea for too many of us, myself included. While there isn’t much a good grilled cheese and tomato sandwich can’t push to the periphery, at least temporarily, an estimated 45 million of us spend upwards of $30 billion annually on the diet industry. Evidently, to no avail, considering two-thirds of the country remains either overweight or obese.
All of which, of course, brings us to Thanksgiving, kicking off the holiday (eating) season, which has become so common a death knell for dietary discretion that voluminous books, magazine articles and research papers have been devoted to how we might resist tearing through food like members of a wolf pack. It would seem the weighty danger of such feasting would only be exacerbated by Thursday being the first Thanksgiving in two years for many of us thanks to COVID, but that’s apparently not the case. The day itself, according to the New England Journal of Medicine, doesn’t come close to the pandemic when it comes to packing it on. While you may gain two pounds or so next week, a Harris Poll found the 42% of Americans who experienced undesired weight gain since early-2020, each gained an astounding average of 29 pounds!
My own fondest (and guiltiest) recollection of “perfect” Thanksgivings are tempered by their having occurred in what was a decidedly un-woke world, where as-yet-unidentified male privilege clandestinely permeated the culture. In college on the GI Bill with aunts, mothers and grandmothers still alive and cooking, my only responsibilities were acquiring a mild buzz, eating and drinking with abandon and watching football. Though politically incorrect on a criminal level by today’s standards, the haze of several decades isolates memory into a series of sepia-toned snapshots of a more innocent time and place, graciously circumventing any stark intrusion of early-1970s reality.
Coming full circle, that pesky 15 pounds finally met its match a few years ago, succumbing to an encounter with gallstones, landing me in the emergency room after a series of yoga positions failed to quell what I perceived as gas pains. My salutation to the sun had me howling at the moon with abdominal pain so intense I could barely drive myself to the hospital. The diagnosis led to the assumption by everyone but me that I’d immediately have the offending organ disentangled from my innards, no questions asked.
My different idea was prompted at least in part because I’d never had surgery of any kind in my life and wasn’t anxious to alter that fact. I decided instead to juggle my diet, cutting out the saturated fat generally associated with the development of those little emissaries from hell. Although it was mid-autumn, the first few months — motivated by the kind of fear only excruciating pain can render — turned out relatively easy, as my meals diminished in both ingredients and volume.
My iconoclastic nature enjoyed the perceived oddities of my stoic diet to the point I kept it up for more than two years, dropping the original 15, as well as an additional 15 bonus pounds, taking me down to a weight I’d never experienced in adulthood. However, with a month-long trip that included Morocco on the horizon, my dietary resolve dwindled after a series of nightmares that found me lying in a Bedouin tent as a sandstorm raged outside and a man with a curved dagger stood over me explaining the “procedure” he was about to begin.
Weeks after successful surgery, my doctor lamentably bid me safe travels by saying “Now you can eat anything you want.” Which I firmly decided I would never do but did anyway imagining it a temporary indulgence, but when I tentatively bit into a grilled eggplant — melted gruyere appetizer at a tapas bar in Seville — and tears streamed down my cheeks, I knew it was over.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.