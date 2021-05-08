Judging by the crestfallen look on her face, one of the worst days in my late mother’s life was her only son announcing with self-indulgent fanfare that he would no longer be consuming meat, since by abstaining he would heroically go above and beyond, ending world hunger while halting global warming in its tracks. “God, what are they teaching you at that college?” Good question, I hadn’t thought much about it before then.
Though my planet-rescue commitment was shaky for several years, falling prey to the tantalizing fragrance of frankfurter emanating from a New York City push cart or the comfort only her meat loaf and mashed potatoes could consistently deliver, I was a decent enough son to feel guilty about it — every mom’s subconscious objective. A few times, I even fell hard for her roast loin of pork for which she was deservedly famous within a small circle of family and friends.
We eventually mended fences over my culinary indiscretions, with her made-from-scratch perogies deliciously bridging the gap. I froze a couple of dozen from the last batch she made and ate them sparingly the year after she passed away as though I could keep her around for just a little longer. Since she was still in Jersey City after I’d moved to Vermont, we didn’t see each other every day, there were stretches where I’d forgotten she died. Those months of perogie-bequeathed immortality were probably the closest I’ve come to religion in well over half a century, and far more fulfilling.
Were she around today, she’d be stunned by the vast array of non-meat choices permeating the food landscape and likely wouldn’t be as perplexed, so commonplace are vegan and fat-free menu choices, as well as meat alternatives, that taste, look and feel so much like meat, several flesh-averse acquaintances can’t stand looking at it or — God forbid — touching it. Which perfectly — if not ironically — illustrates how far removed we are from what was standard, mid-century, meat and potatoes fare. Considering irony, my grilling ritual includes a rare (?), pinkish, plant-based burger, charred on a propane grill and washed down by a non-alcoholic IPA, a gastronomical revolution in itself.
Still wrestling with the meat / no meat conundrum 40 years ago, landing in Montpelier’s Horn of the Moon Cafe one afternoon changed the equation entirely, completely grounding my taste buds’ wanderlust in an array of creatively delicious, alternative menu items. According to Will Lindner’s beautifully rendered piece in last week’s edition of The Bridge, I wasn’t the only one. The Langdon Street treasure was a somewhat well kept, local secret until the Horn of the Moon cookbook was published in 1987 and the public did what the public does — lines began to form.
Known for its inventive organic dishes, funky decor, fluctuating service and infamous lack of summer air conditioning, the Horn confirmed for me that tofu could not only be made palatable, but extraordinarily delicious. In fact, tofu, mushrooms and onions (TMO) became my go-to dish. I ate it for breakfast every chance I got, and I make it pretty well myself now, but it never quite stands up to what I remember as simple perfection three decades ago.
While Horn of the Moon is certainly a throwback to a time when alternative eating began slowly ingratiating itself into mainstream digestive tracts, it was an unlikely harbinger as well, a canary in the commercial meat industry’s coal mine. Since the late 1970s, America’s beef and buffalo consumption has decreased a whopping 37%, but we still eat a Bengal tiger’s worth of meat per year — over 200 pounds each by some estimates. Our meat consumption has come under increasing scrutiny over its impact on health, sustainability, climate change and social justice issues, becoming one more flashpoint in what passes for political dialogue these days.
Mom generally had no use for politicians, and I wonder what she’d think of their screaming “Save the burger,” fictionalizing the impacts of the president’s climate initiative to include limiting consumption to “One burger per month,” washed down with “plant-based beer,” according to one Fox News genius. But with half the population younger than 50 having sampled meat alternatives, the industry’s fears may be well-founded. Coupled with the increased militancy of the veggie cohort, prompting French butchers in 2018 to seek government protection from “vegan terrorists,” a small but growing number of activists are beginning to question whether killing and eating animals crosses the morality line.
But perhaps the most Earth-shattering, food-related news comes from the chef-owner of a restaurant whose exclusivity is beyond reproach, catering to the tiniest percentage of diners yet setting the industry back on its heels with the statement that upon reopening next month, Eleven Madison Park will feature an entirely plant-based menu. David Humm takes the conscious-eating movement to an extraordinarily high level, suggesting it is becoming clearer “that the current food system is simply not sustainable in so many ways,” putting his three Michelin and four New York Times stars on the line.
You can see how this experiment works beginning June 10, by putting your money where your mouth is but make sure your date knows the Heimlich maneuver. The tasting menu is $335 per person, including tip.
My mother wasn’t much for restaurants. “A waste of money” — plus, she thought she could do it better anyway, which was true most of the time. Although she was partial to the fried seafood at the Clam Broth House in Hoboken, like her, long gone, lovingly remembered. Food with her was always a celebration, with or without an occasion. My wife and I once trudged across town in the middle of a usually well-traveled roadway, paralyzed by a blizzard, heading for her oven-warmed apartment and a not-yet-plant-based meatloaf nirvana.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
