After a mile or so of battling the icy road, I’m carrying myself like someone anticipating a two-by-four across the back of the head: shoulders hunched up, adjacent to my ears; head bowed; and knees braced rigidly enough to cramp my thighs and have my lower back running a white flag up my spinal cord. There’s not one natural aspect of my robotic gait and I feel it top to bottom, stem to stern. Welcome to winter.
I’m one of the few boomers I know who still maintains (with increasing difficulty) a “love” of winter. However, I feel like I should take a moment to clarify the patent absurdity of that sentiment, particularly on a day so relentlessly unforgiving as this. My own idealized vision of the season frequently conflicts with its variability, especially now that the predictable unpredictability of our climate dictates wild swings of temperature, precipitation, wind speed and cloud cover, making plans for outdoor activities haphazard at best.
However much I still enjoy a heavy snowfall, I’m consistently bummed by all the other combinations a “wintry mix” may entail. I like it cold enough to keep whatever’s falling from the sky 100 percent snow, but not so cold I worry about my eyeballs freezing in their sockets. Other than during the height of a nor’easter, I find wind unnecessary, as well, and as far as clouds go, if they’re not producing snow, they may as well evaporate, too. I drive a hard bargain, which is apparently why I rarely win.
But all the meteorological data, NOAA observations and forecasting services notwithstanding — nobody moves here just for the cold, especially the penetrating, moisture-laden frigidity that hones in on your vulnerabilities as if guided by a malevolent logarithm. As I begin to lose sensation in my fingertips, it dawns on what remains of my intellectual self that my attitude could very well be a contributing factor in my deepening misery. Ease up, slow down and observe. There’s way more to this than the temperature.
Theoretically at least, the way we feel about what we’re doing at a given time bears a direct relationship to how much we’re going to enjoy it; or perhaps conversely, how much it’s gonna suck. In “Man’s Search for Meaning,” Victor Frankl, a holocaust survivor and Austrian psychiatrist, suggests: “Everything can be taken from a man but one thing ... to choose one’s attitude in a given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way,” which he called the “last of the human freedoms.”
As I sense a small shift in myself, the walk takes on a divergent quality. I’m still cold but less obsessed with it, more focused on my surroundings, which I’d been mostly ignoring up to this point, concentrating instead on my misery. Stopping for a moment here and there renders a different perspective. A wetland caught in January’s icy grip, a series of glistening moguls of white, interspersed with small, wind-carved valleys of ice, all reflecting the diffused, late-afternoon sunlight, a stark and glittering panorama of undisturbed solitude.
Protruding from the snow, last fall’s surviving cattails, spines arched against the stiffening breeze, bob and dip like tall, emaciated extraterrestrials wondering if they might have chosen the wrong planet. Nelson Pond, inundated with acres of reflective pools when I first slid by 45 minutes ago — thanks to rapidly descending temperatures, has wondrously evolved into a slate-grey panorama, dappled by a windblown pattern of pristine white, courtesy of a quick-hitting snow squall.
Other than my crunching footsteps on the frozen surface of the road, it’s quiet enough to hear a woodpecker on the other side of the marsh. I’ve seen no other pedestrian. No vehicles have passed. It dawns on me that other than the mail person or the occasional empty school bus on their appointed rounds, my walks this time of year are largely solitary affairs, and I like it that way. However familiar the road might be, it changes subtly every day, sometimes with every passing hour. The time of day, the angle of the sun and certainly, the weather, provide enough variety to keep it interesting, provided I remember to look up once in a while.
Whether it’s my renewed appreciation for the surrounding ambiance I’ve been ignoring or the simple fact that walking briskly has warmed me up, everything seems to have improved dramatically while not having changed very much at all. If anything, it’s colder than when I left the house, but it doesn’t seem so all encompassing.
The long-range forecast indicates more ice and frigid temperatures are on the way in just a few days, so running (or walking) the seasonal gauntlet will continue offering similar challenges. I feel as though I may have passed this test, but I know triumph is probably temporary. Vermont winters are not so easily defeated.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.