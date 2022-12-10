As we inadvertently waddle, stumble or lurch toward the decrepitude that awaits us all around one of these bends in the trail, memories of long ago decades come trickling back while yesterday’s breakfast is veiled in the kind of mystery best left to a streetwise shamus or skilled neurologist to figure out. That’s probably why I eat the exact same thing every morning, as if whole-grain toast with orange marmalade can stave off the inevitable, at least until I can figure out a way to circumvent my own expiration date … maybe a sale at Big Lots?

Mirrors, I’ve discovered recently, no longer serve a viable purpose for many boomers since it’s difficult to dispute their accuracy or cast aspersions on their motives. Since we no longer preen in front of them — what’s the use, right? — they are best avoided completely like the pants in the back of the closet you sincerely believed you’d eventually work your way back into. Since I shave my head, mirrors are kind of a necessity if I want to keep my ears, which are larger than I’d realized but don’t hear nearly as well as they once did.

