I’ve spent zero time on social media and have no intention of starting. A smattering of insight on behavioral psychology, particularly the concept of intermittent reinforcement, has kept me aware of the intoxicating jolt acquiring “friends,” collecting “likes,” and amassing followers, can bring, along with the ever-expanding lust for more. Pecking a keyboard for a reward that may or may not be forthcoming equates too well with B.F. Skinner’s mid-century operant conditioning of pigeons.
My first encounter with the dystopian future of human interaction came on a New York City bus in the early-1990s when a dude got on, sat behind me and placed a call consisting of “I’m on the bus.” Immediately after thinking (unkindly) “that was effing stupid,” I realized two things: The first was that invention had become the mother of necessity, rather than vice versa. The only apparent reason for the call was the phone. He’d probably ridden this same bus hundreds of times before without needing to report his whereabouts.
The second was that when this caught on, it’d be a real pain in the ass, which turned out true enough but was obviously a monumental underestimate of how essential a part of global culture cellphones and their potential would be; the warp speed at which it happened; and how excruciating the pain would actually be. I may have in that moment imagined phones eventually being a ubiquitous accessory but never saw them rising to the level of the additional body part they’ve become, particularly for our children’s generation and beyond.
And now, if walking into open manholes, striding into traffic and off subway platforms weren’t enough, we’re learning that preoccupation with social media is also making America stupid. Writing in the current Atlantic magazine, Jonathan Haidt explores something having gone “terribly wrong very suddenly. We are disoriented, unable to speak the same language or recognize the same truth … it’s been clear for quite a while now” according to Haidt “that red America and blue America are becoming like two different countries claiming the same territory with different versions of the Constitution, economics and history.”
Beginning innocently enough, social media was once a place to share photographs, family updates, links to friends’ pages or to favorite musical venues. Things began going off the rails with Facebook’s introduction of the “like” button, followed closely by Twitter’s “retweet” and the universal “share,” setting the stage for algorithms designed to provide users with content likely to generate a positive response. Research has since shown that posts triggering emotions — especially anger at “out” groups — are the ones most frequently shared with others, engendering a kind of high stakes contest according to Haidt, that would see posts “that go viral and make you internet famous for a few days.” If you blundered, “you could find yourself buried in hateful comments.”
This “new game encouraged dishonesty and mob dynamics” with users guided not so much by their preference “but by their past experiences of reward and punishment and predictions of how others would react.” Haidt goes on to say that social media has “both magnified and weaponized the frivolous,” leading to an inadvertent “chipping away at trust” warning that, while autocracies may get by with propaganda and fear, “democracy depends on widely internalized acceptance of the legitimacy of rules, norms and institutions.”
It is the erosion of this trust that finds us in Kelly Ann Conway’s universe of “alternative facts,” initially treated as an absurd joke by those who still believed actual facts mattered. Little did we know that Conway’s offhanded remark was prescient and real facts were on life support, soon to be near irrelevant.
Skinner’s pigeons also came off innocently at first, introduced to the public in the 1950s, playing piano and ping pong, but for the behaviorist’s original intentions, designing a missile controlled by pigeon passengers that could see the target through the windows and keep the projectile on target by pecking the appropriate code. Their accuracy, according to Skinner, was nearly perfect.
The military, having created more sophisticated guidance systems, eventually scrapped the Kamikaze pigeons but Skinner was undeterred, moving on to education. His “Teaching machines” — still utilized today in some places — immediately reinforce correct responses, expecting they will be repeated, have been dubbed by critics as “essentially pigeon-training with a snazzier interface.”
The gravitational pull of social media’s likes, shares and retweets works on the same behavioral principles as Skinner’s pecking pigeons or even Pavlov’s salivating dogs, responding to stimuli, working for a reward and confirming my suspicions, (and those of at least one research study) that typing and texting are “driven by the same principle as animal-reward training.” And if the simple fact that mesmerized humans are unwittingly becoming the lab rats in a worldwide existential struggle, there’s much more, and it’s going to get way worse.
Haidt cites former presidential adviser Steve Bannon’s recipe for dealing with the media: “Flood the zone … with Sh*t,” a description of “the firehose of falsehood” originally pioneered by Russian disinformation programs to keep Americans confused, disoriented and angry. That capability, with the growth of artificial intelligence, is close to enabling an almost limitless spread of “highly believable” yet profoundly false information. The AI programs are already so good, according to Haidt, that “You can give it a topic and a tone, and it will spit out as many essays as you like, typically with perfect grammar and a surprising level of coherence.” As AI technology improves, spreading convincing lies will become even easier, further damaging whatever shared reality remains.
From this vantage point, the NYC “I’m on the bus” cell call seems a trifle, nothing more than a new communication tool, however annoying I might have found it. While I had a small hunch that it would change the world, like most others, I never saw the magnitude of what was coming until it was too late.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.