We live in utterly surrealistic times. Life in the United States has taken on a multiverse kind of quality, as though each of us in our own way knows there must be a parallel dimension somewhere out there with other versions of ourselves living contentedly: someplace where facts exist … compassion … you know, like normal. Traveling the last couple of weeks, we’ve encountered folks from a number of other countries who are still as awed as ever by the U.S. but for far different reasons. They think we’ve gone crazy and given our current circumstances, I couldn’t put up much of an argument.

Without the delusions foisted upon many of us, they view our country more objectively than we’re able to, wondering how we seem to have squandered America’s limitless promise, winding up where we are: coming apart at the seams; democracy threatened; and ever more held hostage by the gun. After another mass shooting at another elementary school, one of our political parties, after months driving a repressive legislative agenda camouflaged by a vow to “save the children,” sprang into action to protect instead the crybaby man-child who once disgraced the presidency, now answering for some of his myriad crimes.

