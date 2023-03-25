When people say they love traveling, they think they mean it, but I’m sure they don’t. I’m certain they like being in different places, but actually getting there? Not a chance, especially if you’re flying, particularly in economy, where, as I’ve suggested before, you’re treated like an inconvenient sack of meat. I tried to begin this piece as I sat on a runway at Albany (New York) International Airport, but there wasn’t room enough for my laptop unless it was standing on end.

But no matter, there’s plenty of room back in the terminal, where we were disgorged when the flight suffered a failure to launch for a variety of incomprehensible reasons, one of which was something amiss with the copilot’s shoulder harness. Really. On the brink of takeoff, after taxiing out onto the runway, we waited 45 minutes for a truck to deliver “a part” but when flying machine AAA didn’t show, the pilot … the one safely fastened … announced we needed to “deplane,” to a chorus of moans worthy of the delta blues.

