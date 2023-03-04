While speculation regarding the Republican Party ranges from an imminent, humiliating implosion to retaking the presidency and both houses of Congress in 2024, one thing appears certain: this ain’t your grandfather’s GOP; or your dad’s for that matter; and quite possibly, not even your older brother’s. However inexorable the transition has been, the warp speed acceleration over the last several years has laid bare how faulty our assumptions and exactly how fragile our political system has become.
Once, at least in theory, the bastion of small government, low taxes, a strong military, today’s conservatives have devolved into an unrecognizable amalgam of what passes for moderates, still reeling over the midterms yet inexplicably reticent to holding POTUS Emeritus accountable and the QAnon caucus, driven by conspiracy theories and bent on investigating and impeaching their way into America’s hearts and minds.
Although we could go back five or 10 years, compiling volumes on when, where and how outrage in the service of establishing a white, Christian, intolerant, paranoid utopia has been the right’s raison d’être, it’s hardly necessary to dredge up ancient history.
After listening to Republicans say the most troubling, patently outlandish things, the response has been mainly: “How on earth can they believe what they’re saying?” Well, it turns out they don’t and probably never did. The GOP has spent so much time condescending to their constituents that party leaders take refuge in the illusion of their own ignorance to continue getting over on their supporters. Ron DeSantis is a prime example, a culture warrior protecting Floridians from drag queens and Disney World in his “anti-woke-ness campaign,” he keeps his Yale and Harvard pedigrees carefully under wraps.
Fox News, too, the Republican propaganda arm, has violated their own, already exceedingly low standards of truth, as the prime-time talking heads admitted under oath that their endorsing The Former’s stolen election narrative was a lie they never actually believed. The network is less a news source than a long-running, red state sitcom, justifying their consistent departures from reality as “respect” for their audience, offering viewers comfort and validation for erroneous beliefs they most likely got from Fox to begin with.
Creating and maintaining a level of ignorance among voters has become an essential ingredient in the right’s battle for the low ground, which makes for an ardently loyal constituency vulnerable to believing almost anything and a gaggle of politicians perfectly willing to share whatever pops into their heads, no matter how preposterous.
Take for instance Marjorie Taylor Greene’s notion of a red state-blue state “divorce,” an unconstitutional, thusly impossible, notion of dividing states according to political ideology which she evidently sees as an alternative to the coming “civil war.” Given MTG’s legendary stupidity (Jewish space lasers anyone?), her rise to congressional power should fly in the face of logic but doesn’t, remaining impervious to rationale argument but a powerful example of how today’s GOP is more likely to quietly tolerate such idiocy than even acknowledge it’s happening. It gets even worse.
As repugnant as Taylor Greene’s messages consistently are, they can’t hold a candle to the bill introduced by Alabama Republican Barry Moore to enshrine the AR-15 as the “National Gun of the United States.” With no hope of becoming law, the bill is more an attention-seeking outrage than anything else, but it’s also redundant. Likely responsible for thousands of deaths and the hands-down favorite of mass shooters everywhere, the AR-15 is already America’s national gun.
And while Harvard lawyer masquerading as a just-like-you populist DeSantis spews invective at “elites,” his supporters ignore he is the very definition of elite himself, preferring instead to bathe in the rhetoric for precisely the same affirmation and solace they get from watching Fox News. The governor’s duplicity may keep the Sunshine State’s voters compliant, but DeSantis presents a far larger problem nationally as he inches toward announcing a 2024 presidential run, particularly if his record is indicative of his plans for the rest of the country.
His effort to control hiring at Florida colleges and universities, excising any reference to “equity, diversity and inclusion statements” in both the hiring process and granting of tenure, as well as dropping gender studies and critical race theory from curriculums, while blatant attacks on academic freedom, also tip the hand of a politician bent on deciding what students learn and making sure it’s within parameters of his choosing. As a template for national governance, DeSantis’ agenda is nothing short of appalling.
Though we’ve discussed it before, the irony of former Louisiana governor Bobby Jindal is worth revisiting in light of our current state of affairs. Once a rising Republican star, Jindal had the audacity to suggest the GOP “Must stop being the stupid party … stop insulting the intelligence of voters and trust the smarts of the American people.” He hated “dumbing down our ideas … and reducing everything to mindless slogans and tag lines for 30-second ads.”
An Ivy League graduate and Rhodes Scholar himself, Jindal was rightly proud of his wonkish intellect and was considered as John McCain’s vice presidential running mate and even future presidential candidate, but Republican National Committee — not much interested in a smartypants — decided to go in a decidedly different direction, choosing the chilling possibility of Sarah Palin an elderly heartbeat away from the Oval Office and eventually electing to the presidency a man who once proudly proclaimed: “I love the poorly educated.” And they love guys like you, too.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.