When police came down on Stonewall, a mafia-owned Greenwich Village bar, in 1969, they didn’t roust the capos, dons, underbosses and consiglieres, they were there for the “queers,” who were for years harassed, entrapped, routinely beaten by cops and even blackmailed by the Genovese crime family, relying on a sign-in sheet promoting the bar’s faux “exclusivity,” targeting wealthy patrons who preferred keeping their sexual orientation private. What no one realized at the time was the evening would be different.

As recently as the mid-1960s — still an extension of the repressive ’50s rather than anything approaching revolutionary — New York City bars could face penalties, including being shut down by the State Liquor Authority for serving alcohol to “known or suspected” homosexuals. It was considered disorderly conduct when such individuals socialized or “gathered.” Later in the decade, when upheaval became the norm, the LGBTQ+ community refused to be left on the sidelines, bursting through the metaphorical closet door that summer night at Stonewall and never looking back.

