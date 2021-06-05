I’ve always felt pretty comfortable in western Montana even as a few people carried sidearms, mostly because it is “their right,” more than any specific fear. You eventually become inured to such things out here, perhaps because the sheer enormity of the place seems sufficient to absorb almost anything. And yet, as with so many other things, more than a year into the waning pandemic, the lines between us feel more starkly drawn. Maybe it’s always been there and we hadn’t noticed; maybe it’s completely new. Quite possibly, it’s because these days our leftward leaning is more noticeable in one of the reddest states around. We’re a small minority out here.
Perusing the offerings at the legendary St. Regis flea market last weekend, an annual event 70 miles west of Missoula that draws thousands, the first thing that jumps out at us is, we’re the only people wearing masks. My fleeting impression is, we’d be mistaken for bandits come to rob the place and with enough firepower for sale to ward off marauding Visigoths, we’d likely leave in boxes. But the license plates in the enormous parking area are from all over; the vehicles are mostly huge pickups and even larger mobile homes; and the crowd seems docile enough, lured by bargains, curiosities and the aroma of burgers, fries and kettle corn permeating the air.
The festivities mark the beginning of our first post-COVID summer, with folks raring to kick things into high gear as quickly as they can, whatever their favorite vacation theme might be. I recall fleeing urban New Jersey when the heat and humidity became unbearable as a summertime tradition, beginning well before I was born. As long as I can remember, blue-collar families like mine journeyed the 50 miles or so “down the shore,” as it’s termed in Jersey parlance, to the wide, sandy beaches, cool Atlantic Ocean and temporary respite of a day trip to the beach. Purposely traveling to the Garden State between Memorial Day and Labor Day was simply unthinkable — until now.
An exception to every rule, The Mar-a-Lago Misfit, trading one golf course for another, is taking up residence in one of sweaty central Jersey’s bastions of wealth, horses and Republicans, Bedminster Township, where it is reported he will plan a cicada-like reemergence at a series of ego-massaging, summer rallies. In all probability, MAGA disciples will be treated to an airing of familiar grievances, bashing of the usual enemies and, of course, another opportunity to bear witness to a whole lot of whining about “the biggest witch hunt in American history” as the legal walls close in on their hero’s scam-filled, grifting life.
Meanwhile, the ever-loonier Republican Party appears ready to devour its own as they walk a tightrope between former House speaker Paul Ryan pointing out how horrifying it was “seeing the previous presidency coming to a dishonorable and disgraceful end,” attempting to lead the party back toward traditional conservatism while the Senate GOP was busy quashing an independent, bi-partisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. In Arizona, the audit of the recounted recount goes on with rumblings of doing the same thing in other states. And a right-wing, super pac is formed with the express intention of ousting the already demoted Liz Cheney from Congress altogether for her refreshingly honest rebukes of the cult leader.
As evidence the Felonious Former should remain as far away as possible from American politics and most certainly, the White House, several acolytes provide bizarre examples of what’s included in the package: Former national security adviser Michael Flynn calls for a “Myanmar-like coup” in the United States; Florida representative Matt Gaetz touts “America First” supporters using the “Second Amendment against Silicon Valley;” or the Republican Party itself, whose members can’t genuflect quickly enough each time his hallowed name is mentioned, but hypocritically wish for a racketeering indictment to do the job they’re too cowardly to do on their own.
While the national GOP continues to implode, their main objective apparently remains the abolition of democracy or any other unfortunate threat to their reacquisition of power — like voting. As Mother Jones reports, 361 voter suppression bills have been introduced just this year. So egregious was Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s proposal that the state’s entire contingent of Democratic lawmakers walked out rather than participate in the session. No fewer than 43 states are facing similar restrictions as Republicans without a platform and void of ideas, resort to electoral malfeasance as their only viable option.
As other, self-described “thrifters” wander the grounds, deciding between a purple, artificial Christmas tree that admittedly had me interested for a moment; a life-sized velociraptor head mounted taxidermist-style on a wall plaque, also a temptation; or every imaginable shotgun, carbine, musket, handgun or assault rife; I found myself meandering toward the booth dedicated to all things MAGA, including Confederate flags and 2024 banners touting their chosen one. When asked if he could find me a string of Buddhist prayer flags, the proprietor offered instead a raised eyebrow and short poem that ended with Joe Biden being a pedophile, much to the delight of a small crowd I hadn’t noticed previously.
None seemed to see the humor or irony when I said I was from the “People’s Republic of Vermont,” where such things are fairly common, but I did detect an expression or two that fell somewhere between astonishment and pity, as though they’d come in contact with an inedible, endangered species or a world-class imbecile.
Although we probably disagreed on most everything, we seemed to understand each other and that this promised to be an interesting summer.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
