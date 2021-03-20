Now that Andrew Cuomo has joined the hierarchy of American icons such as Kermit the Frog, Mr. Potato Head and Ted Cruz, invoking “Cancel Culture” as the rationale behind the push for his resignation, perhaps the phrase should be ushered into obscurity along with New York’s rapacious governor. Like Cuomo, the cliche of the month has hit the skids after a meteoric rise to prominence from social media tactic relegating an offending person – usually a celebrity – to the big nowhere, to the cultural kiss of death: being adopted by elderly, white Republicans and their media shills who, in a few short weeks, have rendered the idiom meaningless.

Wrapped in a tattered looking blanket, clutching a bottle of Saratoga spring water, as he stalked the Capitol Mansion grounds with Captain, his Siberian Husky, at his side, Cuomo had a certain bumming-spare-change look about him chatting on a cell phone. Certainly not his finest hour, a long and startlingly sudden downward spiral since early in the pandemic war when he became a matinee idol simply by behaving like he was sane, with a little Don Corleone exoticism thrown in for good measure.

In retrospect, considering the breath of fresh air his nationally admired leadership provided, Cuomo was essentially unopposed by a White House stumbling through the confusing detritus only tens of thousands of lies can leave behind. While the previous administration so transparently fabricated daily briefings more to maintain the former president’s ego than to protect the public, the New York governor’s star burned brightly, commanding a huge audience more interested in a dose of reality and the leadership sorely lacking from Washington.

The heights to which Cuomo ascended only amplified the resounding splat his abrupt reentry has made these past weeks as accusations of sexual impropriety mounted from a number of different women. Coupled with his COVID-19 bungling and subsequent cover-up, it prompted even Democratic leaders to join the chorus demanding his resignation. You could almost hear the collective groan as the governor joined other politicians committing generational appropriation, citing the phrase that’s become as ubiquitous as the GOP’s lies about election fraud.

Once entirely a social media damnation, often resulting in the offending person, business, political movement or idea being totally ostracized, cancel – or “call out” – culture was prominently on display at the start of the #MeToo movement, effectively denouncing Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein and R. Kelly. As Black Lives Matter drew international attention, Lisa Nakamura, who studies media’s connection to race, gender and sexuality at the University of Michigan, suggested cancellation was a “cultural boycott” of a certain celebrity, brand, company or concept.

According to CNN, Republicans' criticism of cancel culture replacing their aspersion of “political correctness” represents a tool focused on winning a higher percentage of the youth vote. Given their agenda’s unpopularity, this not only might be the GOP’s best political play, it may be their only play at this point. But their usual messaging unity – everyone saying the same thing in essentially the same words – was short on discipline and any sense of awareness as their feigned outrage over a potato’s perceived gender reassignment, achieved consistently high Twitter grades in stupid 101.

With one American political party and their media shills desperately engaged in leaving the Capitol insurrection, incited by the previous high command, in the rear view, they’re willing to grab hold of anything to redirect attention. Yet, in a precarious high wire act, while continuing to downplay or avoid blame for the deadly siege and its aftermath, Republicans still try to maintain the stolen election lie inspiring the deadly events of January as justification for some cancel culture of their own with sights set firmly on severe limitation of voting rights before the mid-term elections and beyond.

Cuomo’s sudden embrace of victimhood, a favorite Republican tactic, might seem incongruous, but as Michelle Goldberg pointed out in The New York Times earlier this week, it wouldn’t be the first time and could be why party stalwarts appear so willing to punch the governor’s cancel ticket and be done with him rather than risk his becoming a political liability. Long opposed to the state’s progressive “Working Families Party,” he was instrumental (though he denies it) in the formation of the the “Independent Democratic Conference,” which voted with Republicans, extraordinarily denying Democrats' Senate control, even with a majority of seats. In 2018, progressives replaced six of the eight IDC members and – payback being what it is – made standing up to Cuomo far easier with simply leaving him twisting in the wind offering a tasty option.

As the drama plays out, Cuomo finds himself battered and alone with even usually sanguine President Joe Biden weighing in on his plight, saying in an ABC interview that the three-term governor must leave his post if the independent investigation commissioned by New York Attorney General Letitia James confirms the allegations made by multiple women. Although Biden did not join lawmakers demanding Cuomo’s immediate resignation, he did say: ”A woman should not be scapegoated and become victimized by coming forward … it takes a lot of courage so the presumption is they should be taken seriously,” somewhat cryptically adding: “I think he’ll probably end up being prosecuted too.”

F. Scott Fitzgerald once said the loneliest moment in someone’s life is “Watching their whole world fall apart, and all they can do is stare blankly,” which describes Andrew Cuomo's present state perfectly and almost elicits a modicum of compassion over his plight … Almost, that is, until the reality of his tenure in Albany is considered. Over the past decade, numerous accounts report the governor as a vindictive bully with a tendency to attack and intimidate, berating aides and elected officials alike, threatening to fire them and even end their careers.

It appears his departure is inevitable and New York, as well as the Democratic Party, will be well rid of him. Here’s hoping he takes Cancel Culture with him.

Walt Amses lives in North Calais.