Between the time I’m writing this and you’re reading it, there likely have been several mass shootings, bringing the total to well over 600 so far this year, a number that, however astounding, increases annually in a country with more firearms than people, where the Second Amendment has absorbed the First: We let our guns do the talking. And the more they talk, the louder their voices. For the first time in history, gun deaths overtook automobile accidents as the leading cause of “traumatic deaths.”

While the proliferation of guns and their easy availability are major contributing factors in the ever increasing death toll, semi-automatic weapons of war; high-capacity magazines; and a home-grown terrorist alliance between the National Rifle Association and its congressional concubines made this national disgrace inevitable. The fabricated NRA/GOP “Good Guy With a Gun” mythology, coupled with a years-long promotion combined with thinly veiled racism, has turned parts of rural America into havens for heavily armed, delusional soldier boys, bent on protecting the nation from Drag Queen Story Hours; library books they’ve never read and trans teenagers they’ll never meet.

