A humble Turkish fishing village turned destination beach town, Bodrum has left the humility behind, becoming a port of call for billionaires. Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Roman Abramovich have been sighted stocking up on provisions before hightailing toward the Caribbean. It’s October, after all, and while the temperature may be pushing 80 under cloudless blue skies, the slight, cooling breeze may very well trigger the migration response in one-percenters avoiding the insult of anything resembling a goose bump appearing on the pampered flesh of the glitterati.
Vermonters lolling about as the Aegean Sea laps the shore inches from our toes have no such illusions. Personal experience tells us any late-autumn afternoon with enough warmth to leave the woodpile undisturbed is a gift to be revered. But while we’re here, any notion of plummeting temperatures and darkening days is easily kept at arm’s length as we bask like iguanas, slipping into the cool, salty water when so moved; flipping over when approaching medium-rare; and drinking afternoon tea on the beach like Englishmen on holiday.
Miles of promenade peppered with cafés, restaurants and what are likely — based on prices — designer knockoffs covering the spectrum from Prada to Dior to YSL, encircle the rocky bays and inlets offering a magnitude of choices depending on how rich you’d like to pretend you are. It’s tempting, but reality has a way of intruding on such fantasies.
Short of actually being wealthy, it’s become a large part of the American dream, an entitlement perhaps, to seem or feel wealthy. Since, as far as we can tell, there are few — if any — of our countrymen here (we’ve seen none), we must assume the longing to approximate an out-of-reach lifestyle is a cross-cultural phenomenon. Some people are living the dream. Others are dreaming the life.
Right now, I’m on a beach I think is like Nice or Cannes, both of which exist wholly in my imagination — I’ve never been to either but with pebbles underfoot, colorful chaise lounges and giant umbrellas offering comfort and protection from a suddenly blistering sun, it’s close enough.
I realize in that moment luxury is offered to the hoi poloi in degrees, completely attainable at whichever level you find yourself. With enough credit, you may even temporarily abandon your station and drop in on the next level or two in a thinly veiled, adult version of “Let’s Pretend.”
According to Magnify Money, one study reveals that, while Americans still chase that increasingly elusive dream, a startling number believe they’re going to catch it one day, with a whopping 72% of Gen Z’ers invested in the possibility, maybe riding to the stars with Elon Musk or betting it all on black in Monte Carlo. That the far more likely scenario will be a soul-crushing budget seat on Spirit Air and repetitive motion bursitis from yanking the lever of a slot machine in a threadbare casino deters exactly no one. It’s close enough.
While we don’t especially feel attracted to wealth or exclusivity, it’s undeniable that we’ve landed in the sweet spot after hiking miles a day in various places, discovering much of the history and exoticism Turkey has to offer. The plan — mainly Helene’s — that we work our asses off and then kick back at the beach for a while before embracing November appears from the vantage point of my “daybed” to have been executed perfectly.
Oscillating strobe lights backed by a pounding bass, a siren song to young partiers from across Europe, swells the population of Bodrum to the breaking point all summer long. Until recently, it boasted the single largest dance club anywhere on the continent, difficult to comprehend on this quiet autumn afternoon as I ponder how easy it would be to pretend you’re rich in a place like this.
But we know we’re not. What feels to us like luxury, is an illusion. Although everything is wonderful, it is also seriously affordable. We’ve had a number of excellent meals that cost less than a glass of wine at many restaurants in the states. There’s usually more than meets the eye as well. Order a $2 bowl of lentil soup and moments later the table is heaped with pita slices and plates of fresh hummus, smoked eggplant and harissa-spiced tomatoes to drag it through.
The cooler evenings find international 20-somethings stalking the narrow seaside byways swathed in $10 “Hermes” scarves; faux North Face jackets; and a variety of state-of-the-art hairstyles. Fashion is the essence, everyone striving for the Instagram-able “Look.” Men’s barbershops abound, several appearing to never close. The salty air is spiced with an intoxicating confrontation of cologne. I bring some frump to the mix, padding around in baggy shorts and a faded T-shirt. The scene reminds me that it’s heading toward last call in Bodrum as party time drifts away on the northern breeze and the hormone-infused throng dissipates into the deepening darkness, likely dreaming of June.
Meanwhile, I can sit on the veranda with the late-afternoon sun glinting off the whitewashed walls of our hotel dreaming of home and the earthy hues of late autumn that I romanticize all out of proportion smoking what might be a Cuban cigar. The unwavering sky remains celestial blue, contrasting the sheltering crimson bougainvillea as the unused swimming pool gurgles like a lullaby. My experience of wealth, I decide, is the luxury of having nothing to do and nowhere to be. Paraphrasing Pete Townshend circa 1982, I’m “Exquisitely Bored” and perfectly content.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
