A humble Turkish fishing village turned destination beach town, Bodrum has left the humility behind, becoming a port of call for billionaires. Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Roman Abramovich have been sighted stocking up on provisions before hightailing toward the Caribbean. It’s October, after all, and while the temperature may be pushing 80 under cloudless blue skies, the slight, cooling breeze may very well trigger the migration response in one-percenters avoiding the insult of anything resembling a goose bump appearing on the pampered flesh of the glitterati.

Vermonters lolling about as the Aegean Sea laps the shore inches from our toes have no such illusions. Personal experience tells us any late-autumn afternoon with enough warmth to leave the woodpile undisturbed is a gift to be revered. But while we’re here, any notion of plummeting temperatures and darkening days is easily kept at arm’s length as we bask like iguanas, slipping into the cool, salty water when so moved; flipping over when approaching medium-rare; and drinking afternoon tea on the beach like Englishmen on holiday.

