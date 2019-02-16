Before getting all warm and fuzzy over Donald Trump’s lame stab at bipartisanship in his State of the Union speech last week, a look at his remarks during the luncheon preceding the annual address to Congress might provide a more accurate assessment of just how seriously the nation should take his “We can do this together” bromides. As we anticipate the growing possibility that Washington will again come to a screeching halt this Friday over the president’s Ego Wall, we should unpack some of his recent adventures.
At the pre-SOTU luncheon, the president said of former Vice President Joe Biden, he “was never really smart,” going on [to] suggest Biden’s frequent gaffes are “because he’s dumb.” As if anticipating the “duh” floating in the air, as in, “What about your own?,” Trump explained that when he said something that might be construed as a gaffe, he was doing it “on purpose, so it’s not a gaffe.” He also attacked Elizabeth Warren with the weary “Pocahontas” jibe; called Chuck Shumer a “Nasty son of a bitch;” and couldn’t muster the character to let John McCain rest in peace: “He wrote a book and the book bombed.”
Just when we thought a presidency informed by “watching the shows” instead of taking daily security briefings. and evidently spending 60 percent of each day doing just that, couldn’t get much worse, we’re reminded that the one success Donald Trump has consistently enjoyed is adroitly redefining rock bottom. We’ve become inured to his reliance on Fox and Friends to flesh out his twitter rants; and his nightly ritual of exchanging sweet nothings with Sean Hannity; even his sabotaging an agreement to keep the government open because Ann Coulter hurt his feelings.
One of the newest new lows recently found a petulant president channeling Chico Marx, who, in the 1933 movie “Duck Soup,” asked a confused Margaret Dumont, “Who you gonna believe, me or your own eyes?” Trump’s declaration that the recent real-time, televised congressional testimony by the country’s intelligence chiefs sharing the global threat report — which differed significantly from his own — was “fake news” or “taken out of context,” was uniquely bizarre, particularly coming only one day after his having criticized the quartet as “naive,” suggesting they needed to go “back to school.”
The country is again reminded in no uncertain terms that we’re being held hostage by a arrogantly ill-prepared president who takes objective reality as a personal affront, keeping knowledgeable advisors at arms length, conjuring instead a series of self-flattering, often heroic fantasies, usually prefaced with “since I took office.” Take your pick: ISIS defeated; North Korea disarmed; Taliban toasted; Iran remaining a nuclear threat; or Russian meddling neutralized. The problem, of course, is that none of them are remotely believable except perhaps within Trump’s tangled grey matter, where rapidly misfiring synapses keep the world on the edge of its seat.
In a pre-Super Bowl interview with CBS, the president explained: “I have intel people, but that doesn’t mean I have to agree ... I want them to have their own opinion and I want them to give me their opinion. But, when I look at Iran as a nation that has caused tremendous problems. So when my intelligence people tell me how wonderful Iran is ... if you don’t mind I’m going to just go just by my own counsel.”
For the record, no one termed Iran “wonderful,” only that they continued abiding by the nuclear treaty rescinded by Trump, which was universally blasted by European allies. That it was negotiated by the Obama administration appears to be the entire basis for the president’s rejection.
And, if worrying about where Rush Limbaugh and Laura Ingram might lead the country weren’t bad enough, we’ve now got Hollywood to contend with. In one of his more colorful, unsourced information upchucks, the president reaffirmed his so-called emergency at the southern border, citing terrorists and human traffickers pouring in unabated. But as CNN learned through an investigation, his evidence — women’s mouths taped shut, bigger, stronger vehicles and Muslim prayer rugs found along the border — seemed to have been cribbed directly from the movie, “Sicario, the Day of the Soldado.”
Whether or not this represents a bizarre new sojourn from the inconveniences of nonfiction, even for a president who slipped the surly bonds of rationality years ago, remains to be seen. But, we must now face the possibility that the commander-in-chief might be utilizing his many hours of unscheduled “executive time” to do the unimaginable: exploring even less-credible sources than the ones he already relies on.
Last Tuesday, a preening, self-congratulatory Trump frequently veered from bipartisanship to “my way or the highway” during an address that had fact checkers working overtime, teasing out the exaggerations, innuendos and outright falsehoods. At the end of the night, the only thing the State of the Union proved was that the president could read.
Maybe he should try it once in a while.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
