I have a couple of questions more mystifying than I ever would have imagined since no one in your party — save the unexpectedly heroic Mitt Romney — seems willing to address the topic, which is Donald J. Trump, who, against all odds, as well as the rules of civilized behavior, remains president of the United States. He does so with your blessing, since you had both the opportunity and evidence to remove him from power, well before the embarrassment of his tenure evolved into an ongoing threat to the health and welfare of Americans.
The “never Trumpers” among you, once relied on to keep his incompetence in check, instead took advantage of POTUS’ cluelessness, engaging him as a “useful idiot,” understanding a well-placed, cheap compliment or two rendered a malignant narcissist as docile and content as a dumb-ass golden retriever getting its belly rubbed. Manipulating to get something constituents want is as old as politics and completely understandable, especially given how tempting it is with a simpleton hanging on every nugget of insincere praise or full-throated defense you can slime in his direction.
The problem of this scenario is that what you provide isn’t what your constituents — or anyone’s constituents — want. Americans are pretty clear, for instance, that they strongly believe in rational gun control while your legendary fealty to the National Rifle Association and its campaign contributions is rife with contradiction and littered with dead bodies. You consistently send thoughts and prayers, particularly after a school shooting when your response to any call to action is that “This isn’t a time for politics,” as though your moral failure isn’t political.
And while your relationship with the NRA is business as usual, you’ve enshrined someone in the White House whose dangerous gun rhetoric is boundless, as he advocates “Liberating” states while heavily armed, self -styled “patriots” try to force their way into governor’s mansions and statehouses. You’re either unaware or ambivalent about the man you’ve empowered’s tendency to divide the country at a time when unity is what we need.
Most of you I must assume are not idiots. You can see, hear, think and reason on an average level, which is all it should take to understand what a dereliction of duty it is to simply ignore the 10 instances of obstruction of justice articulated by Robert Mueller and remain silent while the president and Attorney General William Barr redact and repress Mueller’s report, gas lighting Americans with the “complete exoneration” mantra. You yourselves heard the special prosecutor clearly say “does not exonerate” and again, did nothing. Your lack of concern about presidential malfeasance when a Republican is in office is appalling. I can’t even imagine your reaction if Obama had done a tiny percentage of what this president does on a daily basis.
Impeachment gave you a second chance to stand up for your country and instead, you again chose Trump over the rule of law, setting the country up for the catastrophic COVID-19 pandemic that has killed over 130,000; cost trillions of dollars; and damaged America’s status in the international community. We are now either a laughing stock or an object of pity to the rest of the world. Our adversaries — Russia, China and North Korea — taking their cues from your party, flatter Trump into self-humiliation over and over.
Trump’s disastrous COVID-19 response and our current upsurge in cases, prompted the travel ban of Americans to most EU countries. And as emergency rooms and intensive care units across the South and West are near capacity, the president — no longer able to completely ignore the pandemic as he’s done the last several weeks — now suggests that 99% of the virus is “completely harmless,” leaving medical experts aghast.
The man you chose over the rule of law, over the Constitution, over the good of the country, is busily interceding on behalf of statues rather than real people and defending traitors to America as “heroes,” as though he’s campaigning to be president of the Confederacy. According to CNN, Trump’s race baiting, condemnation of efforts to take down the Confederate flag, damning of Black Lives Matter demonstrators as “far-left fascism” and polarization of the electorate, is easily “the most demagogic campaign in U.S. history.”
And now, at the apogee of the pandemic, made exponentially worse by his pushing the country to open prematurely, he’s at it again, ignoring CDC guidelines while threatening funding cuts to schools that balk at reopening completely, claiming that it’s about him. “It’s good for them (Democrats) politically,” insinuating school closures are designed to hurt him, rather than keep students and educators safe.
As the desperation over plummeting poll numbers sets in, he’s opting for a rerun of 2016’s divisive campaign, grouping BLM protesters with Nazis, Communists and terrorists in a July 4th speech: “We’re now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists and looters;” Tweeting his dismay at sports teams (Redskins and Indians) considering name changes; and even demanding an apology from Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, who did absolutely nothing wrong.
If the early polling is accurate, the horse you Republicans bet on might be headed to the glue factory come January. It would be fitting for several of you loyal followers to go along for the ride. Any volunteers? Lindsey? Mitch?
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
