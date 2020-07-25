I’ve been accused of having “Trump derangement syndrome,” which I’ve got to admit is a pretty fair assessment of my political leanings at this point. What surprises me is that everyone else isn’t similarly afflicted. For instance, I find myself increasingly frightened lately, aren’t you? There are an inordinate number of things out there to fear above and beyond COVID-19 shortening your life or the lives of your loved ones. As America’s collective loathing of Donald Trump and his sycophantic cronies grows, so, too, does our apprehension of some unforeseen event that will install him in the Oval Office for a second term.
Trump himself isn’t quite sure he’ll leave quietly even if Joe Biden is elected by the voters in November, based on this exchange between the president and Chris Wallace last week during a Fox interview: CW (after pointing out Trump is behind in polls) — “Are you suggesting you might not accept the results?”... DJT — “First of all, I’m not losing because those are fake polls” ... and then ... ”I’ll have to see,” claiming again that mail-in ballots will “rig” the election.
Though such assertions have no basis in reality, they continue to provide the foundation of an evolving strategy for Trump and the GOP to contest any elections they lose, citing voting “irregularities.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had no reticence whatever about the president’s ticket out of town: “He will be leaving even if he has to be fumigated out.” None of this bodes well for the peaceful transfer of power, another hallmark of democracy with which Trump appears blissfully unfamiliar.
If that doesn’t scare you, wait a second. There’s more. Consider for a moment what happened several weeks ago in Washington, D.C., when federal violence was visited upon a peaceful demonstration, paving the way for Trump’s embarrassing heft of a Bible as though it was a trophy largemouth bass. Considering the universally negative blowback, you’d think that particular intervention would be filed in the really terrible idea drawer. But you’d be wrong. You’re mixing the president up with someone who benefits from experience, which he decidedly does not. At least, not in a conventional sense. When he hears “bad,” he thinks “good.”
Ratchet ahead to the present, and we find rather than a source of embarrassment, the D.C. debacle has apparently become the template for an uninvited incursion of federal agents into Portland, Oregon, and threats to do so in other “Democrat-run cities,” including Chicago and New York. Trump’s goon squad wears no insignia, carries no visible name tags or identification and after beating and gassing protesters, throws people into unmarked vans, detaining them without charges or explanation. Ted Wheeler, Portland’s mayor, nailed it for what it is: “As best I can tell, this is an effort — a last gasp effort — by a failed president with sagging poll data trying to look strong for his base ... actually using the federal police function in support of his candidacy.”
However horrifying it is having what amounts to secret police roaming the country, doing the president’s political bidding, it shouldn’t be surprising. Remember, Trump’s vision ends at the mirror. He’s done the all-about-me dance numerous times before, in a variety of contexts since he took office. His 10 instances of obstruction of justice uncovered by Robert Mueller; pressuring Ukraine to dig up or fabricate dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden; and his catastrophic abdication of responsibility in the COVID-19 pandemic may have weakened his approval numbers but they’ve also increased his desperation, which may prove almost as dangerous as his reelection.
While all this is a transparently disgraceful effort to depict those “Democrat” cities as poorly run, necessitating military intervention by the “law and order” president, a percentage of Americans — particularly Fox News viewers — remain true believers, hanging on every word, cheering on the thuggery. They are happily ensconced in Trumpworld, anxious for their autocratic leader’s transformation of the rest of the country.
Urged on by the likes of Hannity, who nightly bombards Biden as an old man, “confused, frail, forgetful, no stamina” ... while the president, Sean’s main squeeze, boasts to Wallace how he “aced” a cognitive test with questions ranging from “What day is it?” to identifying an elephant, without realizing the “test” is a common screening tool for dementia. Not to be outdone, Laura Ingraham, pushing POTUS’ open-schools-no-matter-who-gets-sick agenda, fawns over a guest whose main premise is teacher’s unions want to keep schools closed so they can “sexualize” students, teach them sexting, watching pornography and “grooming them for sexual predators.”
Considering this is only a tiny fraction of what the president stands for, I embrace my Trump Derangement Syndrome like a personal flotation device in a raging sea of madness, rampant dishonesty, conspiracy theories gone mainstream, and my country teetering on the brink.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
