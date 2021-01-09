Hopefully, soon-to-be former Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s rationale for blocking $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks was an object of partisan beauty, trivializing the financial woes of typical American families, simply saying: “The Senate is not going to be bullied into rushing out more borrowed money into the hands of Democrats' rich friends who don’t need the help.” His Kentucky counterpart, Rand Paul, had a similar assessment: “It’s a really foolish, eggheaded, left-wing, socialist idea to pass out free money to people.”
Ignoring for a moment the tone deaf cruelty of such a stand, we should note its complete hypocrisy considering McConnell has no such compunction rushing borrowed money into the hands of his own rich friends, favorite corporations or reliable GOP donors, increasing the national debt by over a trillion dollars. But comparing the GOP of the past 30 years — the Republican’ts — to normal is a fool’s errand on its own. When their side of the aisle says “Everything’s on the table,” they include altering reality as one of many options.
While McConnell and Paul rescue the country from the jaws of socialism, which they reliably do if the “free money” is headed in the wrong direction — that is, toward those who actually need it — exponentially more Americans are experiencing food insecurity; miles-long food lines are commonplace; with humiliated parents desperately explaining: “We’ve never done this before.” But Republican’ts have no such rejoinder. They never miss a chance to avoid doing the right thing.
In fact, they’ve not done what they don’t do for decades. Introduce or support reasonable firearm legislation? “We can’t, the NRA and gun industry will cut off our allowance.” Address the threat of climate change? “We can’t, our big fossil fuel donors might become stingy.” At least honor your oath of office and uphold the Constitution? “We can’t. We’re afraid of the boss, and we might get primaried.” The fear of doing anything at all that makes government appear to be of, by and for the people, is what terrifies Republican’ts most, rendering them nearly useless in a democracy.
Case in point, the electoral process. They can’t seem to understand it’s in the hands of citizens and as such, can go one way or the other. Either party can win or lose. And the Republican’ts believe wholeheartedly in that democratic exercise, half of it anyway: only when they win. The moment they lose an election at any level, they cry foul, take legal action, immediately becoming victims of nefarious activity such as nonexistent voter fraud, a whine they’ve increasingly had a nose for since 2016.
Ever since their man ricocheted into the Oval Office on a wing and a prayer by a margin of minus three million votes, the “fraud” nonissue has been front and center in Republican’t politics, boxing them into the bizarre, self-created situation earlier this week that found them lining up against the electoral process, the Constitution, sanity and the reality of Joe Biden being inaugurated on Jan. 20. This should be as embarrassing for them as it is for the rest of the country but apparently it isn’t, prompting questions about their emotional well-being.
According to Paul Krugman in The New York Times, congressional Republican’t’s fever dreams were forged under the hammer of the right’s patron saint Ronald Reagan, who would have as much GOP credibility today as Wavy Gravy. But back in his day, the Gipper had it all: Racist dog whistles — “Welfare Queen,” among others; insane economic policies — “Tax cuts are the answer. What was the question?;" hostility to science — acid rain? “No threat to the environment;” and evolution — “Just a theory,” schools should be teaching creationism.
Although “There has always been a conspiracy-theorizing, science-hating, anti-democratic faction” writes Krugman, “mainstream conservatives and the Republican’t establishment refused to make alliance with that faction, keeping it on the political fringe. Reagan, by contrast, brought the crazies inside the tent.” And inside the tent they remain, characterized primarily by a steadfast resistance to change. Voter concerns over their out-of-touch agenda are addressed not by modifying the agenda, but by making it more difficult to vote.
Facing the prospect of a new sheriff on the horizon despite their mustering their most demonstrably false arguments and off-the-wall legal maneuvers, the Republican’ts have completely lost their minds, mounting a last ditch effort to discount Electoral College votes with no chance of succeeding since the vote “counting” is largely ceremonial. The actual fact is that everyone already knows who won, including the 'can’ts, who are doing their best to pretend they don’t. Honesty is such an endangered commodity in far-right circles that even a passing interest in the truth will get you ostracized.
Republican’ts argue voters being “worried” or “confused” over election integrity, is the driving force behind their hopeless charade, without acknowledging their objective the bulk of the past two months has been worrying and confusing voters. Their effort to scare constituents with old tropes like “socialism” or new ones like “election fraud” reveal their own rectitude-challenged timidity, allowing the threatening of democracy’s foundations to go unchallenged.
And finally, Dear Leader — sounding like a mafioso-wannabe, auditioning for a community theater production of "Guys and Dolls," yanks the rug out from under the subterfuge with a pitiful call to Georgia’s secretary of state pleading, demanding and eventually warning that failure to “recalculate” the state’s already recalculated votes would be “very costly in many ways.” This last-minute spotlight on the ’can’t’s own attempted election fraud disrupted their mission to rescue the country from democracy, further fueling the GOP’s bitter, internecine warfare.
As despondency takes over a party facing the distinct possibility of being rendered irrelevant by sweeping Democratic control, members of the con man caucus are shuddering at the thought. They might like to amend some positions, tone down the vitriol and lose the fake outrage. But it’s too late.
They can’t.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
