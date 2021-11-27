We would do well to remember — as much as we’d like to forget — the previous president’s bizarre golden escalator descent in 2015, announcing his political ambitions by demonizing Mexicans as “Carrying drugs … they’re rapists,” staking out the moral low ground which, more than six years later, he has yet to relinquish. Along with his ever repulsive, senior aide Steven Miller, they transformed this toxic philosophy into a winning strategy, appealing to that slice of the electorate previously unheard, suddenly emboldened by a dog whistle transformed into a clarion call.
While he may be gone, his long, overarching shadow keeps his millions of supporters, as well as most of the Republican Party, shrouded in the darkness of his hateful vision: lending credence to xenophobia; justifying rampant racism; and excusing a murderous reign of terror, including the good Nazis in Charlottesville and the rampage against democracy on Jan. 6. But just as exaggeration, innuendo and outright lies have risen to the level of political currency in this country, the scapegoating of desperately poor people has become one of our most sought-after contributions, a valuable tool for would-be fascists throughout the world.
The humanitarian crisis on the Belarus-Polish border these last weeks was manufactured by Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, autocratic leader of Belarus, widely considered illegitimate after having jailed the opposition candidates in the last presidential election. The European Union responded by imposing sanctions, which Lukashenko wants lifted and as a perceived means to that end, has encouraged — in some cases forced — migrants to cross into Poland reportedly providing wire cutters to facilitate the breach.
As expected, the ultra conservative governing party in Poland — already hostile to non-European migrants — reacted poorly, with thousands of soldiers manning the border, sometimes spraying the hapless crowds with fire hoses as the temperatures hovered near zero, “protecting” their sovereignty and culture. The massive influx of migrants from Syria, Afghanistan and Kurdistan during the past few years has triggered a backlash, boosting right-wing nationalism throughout the continent and diminished support from even mainstream politicians.
Exacerbating what is quickly escalating into a global catastrophe, is the fact that not all of the nearly 70 million people seeking better lives qualify for refugee status, and its protections under international law providing lifesaving support from aid agencies and the opportunity to become lawful permanent residents and eventually citizens. Refugees and asylum seekers are fleeing war, persecution or political turbulence according to Rescue.org online, while those looking for jobs or education are usually classified as migrants.
Entering the U.S. from Central America, those termed “illegal aliens” for political purposes, are primarily asylum seekers often with a well-documented, legitimate fear of persecution, gang violence and drug wars if they return home. The driving force behind the previous administration’s Muslim ban, as well as the family separation policy, Miller advocated “zero-tolerance” that would prosecute every person crossing the southern border without documentation, leading to a surge in the number of children separated from parents. Three years since a federal judge ordered the unification of these families, at least a thousand children remain separated, some still unaccounted for.
Once the United States was a beacon of hope for the rest of the world, seen as the best example of democratic ideals that other countries might aspire to, as well. In five years, that beacon has been extinguished, replaced by a template for authoritarians, focused on our stunning fall in international regard and the cover it provides for bad actors everywhere. As our allies struggled to hold things together while the America they had known was AWOL, adversaries opted to take advantage of the situation, particularly where human rights are concerned.
Over 700 thousand ethnic minority Rohingya have fled what some call genocide in Myanmar, overwhelming refugee camps in Bangladesh; revelations identify the Chinese government’s systematic relocation of Muslim Uighurs to “re-education” camps deemed necessary to “fight extremism” while survivors recall interrogation, beatings, electrical shocks and stress positions; and in Venezuela, shortages of food, fuel, electricity and potable water, coupled with an escalating crime rate, have seen an 8,000% increase in the number of residents seeking refugee status elsewhere.
Chile’s far-right, anti-migrant populist, Jose Antonio Kast, has taken a commanding lead in the first round of that country’s presidential election. Between railing against marriage equality, abortion and political correctness, Kast proposes digging a ditch to stop illegal immigration into Chile.
Most refugees have become convenient scapegoats for whatever woe has befallen a country, and just as the former president used immigration as a powerful tool, driving a wedge between Americans and encouraging discrimination, a number of political candidates worldwide have taken their cues from him, staging anti-immigrant rallies while creating safe spaces for white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other extremist groups to operate. While hate crimes jumped 20% during the previous administration, counties that hosted rallies where he personally addressed the crowd saw an increase of more than 200%.
The United States may continue wielding influence in the world, but it’s debatable how strong it might be, and what direction it will take. Right now, the prospects are looking grim. It’s difficult to imagine fostering democracy abroad when our own democracy is under attack by one of our political parties. How can we advocate for inclusion, tolerance and racial harmony anywhere else when it’s not clear we believe in those tenets anymore ourselves?
The mythological “Shining City on a Hill” feels as though it is being systematically dismantled and replaced by something unrecognizable to many of us … bigotry is celebrated; murderous vigilantes are venerated as heroes; hundreds of thousands needlessly die from shameful ineptitude and neglect; and elections are increasingly decided by arbitrary lines drawn on a map rather than at the ballot box. Where we will go from here remains unclear, but one thing is certain: The whole world is watching.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
