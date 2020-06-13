While I’m slipping into my waders for the first time this season, I’m wondering about the future both near and distant. Is that a trout rising? How big? What kind? And might I have a go at it? Inevitably, other, more important conjectures arise as well, not uncommon the past five months, but generally, the exact things I try to leave on shore when stepping into a river to fish: What will “normal” eventually be? Will transitioning back to our old lives border on impossible if we’re living in a new world? And, of course, what will that world look like?
Imagining what kind of future we’re talking about, I seamlessly meld the political landscape with the health and safety guidelines (already politicized). I wonder where we’ll be able to go and what we’ll be able to do while I speculate on the long range implications of the other American pandemic(s) persistently dominating every news cycle, as well as our national consciousness: systemic racism and police brutality. The river will have difficulty providing the temporary escape it usually does. Some thoughts are too weighty to be adroitly shoved into the background.
Wrestling with my gear, near atrophied from winter in the basement, I marvel at what adaptations fly fishermen of a certain age need to avoid humiliation: metal plates that enable boots to cling to otherwise treacherous, mossy rocks; a wading staff to remain upright in the current; and a pair of cheap reading glasses to better select from the assortment of microscopic flies to “match the hatch.” After 35 years as a special educator and inclusion advocate, the irony of my own need for accommodations is not lost on me.
As I slip into the river, the water feels cold for mid-June and, as usual, it’s deeper, moving faster and much murkier than it looks from the bridge. As I simultaneously focus on the might-have-been fish, inching my way toward midstream, avoiding the rocks, spring runoff debris and not getting mired in the boot-sucking mud on the bottom, the river eloquently reminds me that hazards of many kinds lie well below the surface, engendering trepidation in each step, very much like our tentative steps toward a new normal.
I post up in the current, making a mental note to shift my feet every so often to avoid leaning into my next step with boots firmly embedded in the silty bottom, offering few alternatives other than realizing you’re an idiot while slowly falling into the water. I’ve never done it myself, but I’ve seen it happen a few times and the victim’s obvious embarrassment had other fishermen grateful it wasn’t them. Break your fall or break your fly rod is not the greatest of choices.
I see no specific insect hatch and by the time I get to where I think I ought to be, the phantom fish is no longer where I think he ought to be. As I scope out the far shoreline for any telltale ripples, surmising he might never have been there at all, I again, just for a moment, become enraptured by not knowing what lies beneath the water, the mystery of it all — I’m not 100 feet from the pool that gave up the biggest trout I’ve ever caught outside Montana, a full-bodied, 22-inch rainbow in the roily water of an early spring. So as I unfurl a series of casts, I think to myself, “It’s a river — there’s hope.”
But try as I might, I’m unable to do what I usually can without trying at all. Putting the world on hold is more challenging now than any time I can remember since 9/11. So I juggle both trains of thought, imagining I’m multi-tasking but aware I could simply be confused. The imperfections of my perfect escape are distinctly clear as I’m bombarded with scathing reminders of what’s happening in our country and the world. People are still dying in intensive care units while people of color are still dying on the streets, killed by a system that has failed minorities for centuries and continues to do so.
Unfortunately, whether COVID-19, systemic racism or police brutality, the monumental task the nation faces requires the kind of selfless, honest leadership for which Individual #1 is thoroughly incapable. He isn’t smart enough; he isn’t capable enough; and he doesn’t give a bleep about anyone except himself. The pandemic? He’s moved on, hardly mentions it. Racism? His longest serving senior presidential adviser, Stephen Miller, is a white nationalist. Police brutality? Encourage cops to do their worst: “Don’t be too nice.” Taking a knee in protest? “Get that son of a bitch off the field.”
The country is reopening with COVID-19 cases still spiking in dozens of states, as the pathological liar in the White House — with the complicity of Republican silence — is determined to get back to his traveling tent shows in venues jam-packed with supporters. But nationwide demonstrations and poll results show an eye-opening jump in support for Black Lives Matter and a precipitous drop for the liar, as he floats absurd conspiracy theories, panicky and fearful that his stranglehold on the democracy he doesn’t even remotely understand, will be broken in November.
I make my way upstream, looking to exit the river and avoid the dense underbrush and ropes of vine I encountered on my way in. This particular stretch has served me well these past few years, with uncomplicated afternoons of pure delight. It dawns on me that while not knowing what’s under the surface of a trout stream is exciting with possibilities, the uncertainty we face regarding the future can be exceptionally daunting. Enthralled by one mystery, repelled by the other, I realize that sometimes I fish to remember, sometimes I fish to forget.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
