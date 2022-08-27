When a rogue Supreme Court upended judicial precedent, overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 law that protected a woman’s right to choose, speculation over wide-ranging and dire implications was rampant. And now, two months down the road as the new restrictions begin taking effect, we’re learning just how devastating living under Draconian law administered by Christian theocrats can be, as children are forced to give birth and women expected to carry horribly deformed fetuses to full term and certain death.
The same week, Taliban leaders in Afghanistan proclaimed women “helpless and powerless” creatures, reneging on promises made to the world community, red state legislatures are doing the same thing here. With two justices — Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Cony Barrett — every bit as duplicitous as the Middle Eastern terror group, swapping the Koran for the Bible and judicial power for the AK-47, American women’s right to control their own bodies was set back half a century.
What’s more, the confusion sown by the decision, even at this early stage, has left state restrictions muddled, often difficult to decipher, with consequences far beyond an unwanted pregnancy. “Louisiana doctors fearful of running afoul of the new bans in post-Roe America,” as cited by The New York Times, “gave a woman a devastating diagnosis but not an abortion.” Learning the fetus she was carrying had “a rare and fatal condition,” the woman sought to end the pregnancy rather than carrying the baby “just to bury it.”
Since the specific diagnosis — acrania: The fetus would develop without forming a skull — was not on the state’s list of conditions for an abortion exception, doctors worried about violating Louisiana’s abortion ban and were reluctant to perform the procedure. At midweek it was reported she would travel several states away to terminate the already doomed pregnancy, just one example of how far reaching the unmitigated cruelty this hijacked Supreme Court has visited upon women. And it’s only the start.
In Florida, a parentless 16-year-old girl was denied an abortion as an appeals court judge ruled she was insufficiently mature to make that decision, but mature enough apparently to give birth and raise a child against her will. When a 10-year-old rape victim was refused abortion access in her home state of Ohio, her pregnancy was terminated by an obstetrician-gynecologist in Indiana, prompting an “investigation” of the doctor even though the procedure remained legal there.
But even as Republicans and their constituents applauded the demise of Roe, there were signs of trouble on the horizon as reliably conservative Kansas shockingly, by a near 20 percentage point margin, defeated “Value Them Both,” a proposal that would have amended the state constitution to explicitly deny the right to an abortion. While the Jayhawker vote was as significant as it was unexpected, providing a huge impetus for the pro-choice movement, its ramifications were not lost on conservatives looking to the fall midterms to recapture congressional control.
One bizarre theoretical means to that end offers forced birth mothers an anonymous avenue to relinquish newborns: baby drop boxes, a part of the “Safe Haven” movement where unwanted infants can be deposited — usually outside a hospital or firehouse — like overdue library books or after-hours banking. Although this passes for compassionate and supportive in far right, particularly Christian, circles, critics have called it dystopian, traumatizing and soul crushing, likening it to dumping a baby into a trash chute.
Considering abortion bans will overwhelmingly impact poor women, Democrats provided a potential, if short-term solution via the pandemic relief bill, streamlining an extension of Medicaid benefits for a full year after a woman is involuntarily mandated to give birth. Predictably, the GOP rejected any such intervention, even in Mississippi where the maternal mortality rate is twice the national average. While supported by several Republicans, the measure was blocked by the state’s speaker of the House who said of Medicaid: “We need to look for ways to keep people off, not put them on.”
Some Republicans acknowledge political concerns over Roe’s demise privately, while others have taken to the airwaves, ecstatically ushering in a post-Roe era with a heady blend of bigotry, tone-deaf observations and patented cluelessness: “A victory for white life,” according to Illinois Rep. Mary Miller; Arkansas gubernatorial candidate and former White House spokesperson said the GOP “would make fetuses as safe as children in a classroom” the day after a gunman killed 21 in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school; and Karianne Lisonbee, of Utah, claimed she trusted women “to control their intake of sperm,” whatever that means.
As laughable as some of these reflections might be, we shouldn’t lose sight that some have the decidedly sinister, racist undertones increasingly finding their way into the GOP mainstream, such as “White Extinction Theory,” which dates back to the late 19th century, but was disinterred during 2017’s deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.
When it comes to abortion though, Christian hypocrisy shines like the brightest star. From sanctimonious mantras like the boring already “Have you accepted Jesus as your savior?” to the dirty little secret that Jesus himself would have about as much chance of joining the Republican Party as Malcolm X. Way too “woke.” Even the “Right to Life” is nothing more than a catchy slogan.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, for instance, pledged to “sign every piece of pro-life legislation” that came across his desk: “Life begins at conception … in Oklahoma, we will always stand up for life.” Except when they don’t. The Sooner State, where inmates are routinely tortured to death, announced they would embark on a killing spree, executing 25 death row prisoners in the next two years — a person a month — despite a history of horribly botched executions.
With some states considering abortion as murder, it’s only a matter of time before women terminating forced births are arrested, tried and convicted. Whether these women wind up on death row in “right to life” states remains to be seen. But given the insanity, it’s possible.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
