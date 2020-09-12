Several years ago, I unwittingly – maybe a little wittingly – created an extended family crisis by suggesting one of the three Wise Guys (this was Jersey) lurking outside a holiday manger on a suburban front lawn kind of looked like Osama Bin Laden. To say this observation was less than well received would be a profound understatement. Early in the 21st century, our patriotism was measured by those of us who supported the post-9/11 invasion of the wrong country and those of us who didn’t.
America’s turmoil nearly 20 years ago was steeped in outrage and fear, leveraged into lunacy by a contingent of neoconservatives, blustering over fantasies of an American “empire,” encompassing much of the oil-rich, soon-to-be Christianized (in theory) Middle East. We had an easily manipulated president, better known for cluelessness than malevolence but completely out of his depth, nonetheless, cruising along as a national punch line until that bright, blue September morning that instantly changed the world forever. Had we reached our collective nadir? As it turns out, probably not.
Nearly two decades have gone by since my in-law-alienating, Osama as Christmas decoration remark and against all odds, that troubled period increasingly feels like the good old days. The country is again in crisis mode, with another president whose own monumental ineptitude is exacerbated by venomous hatreds and such a clinical level of emotional issues that his getting a job flipping burgers at McDonald’s would be unlikely. The American death toll on his watch thus far is nearing 20 times that of 9/11 and the subsequent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq combined, and still climbing inexorably toward perhaps a quarter-million by year’s end.
Although there has been much speculation on how the pandemic’s far reaching impacts have affected our collective psychological makeup, one thing is certain: The furor, confusion and eventual chaos permeating the federal response has exacerbated every difficulty that 2020 American life has to offer. At the precise moment we need a steady hand at the tiller, Mr. “No responsibility at all” transmogrifies into Robert Shaw’s Captain Quint, desperate and dangerously untethered as death circles ever closer.
As I struggle with this piece coming together, as I frequently do, I decide a long walk might help, as it frequently does, so I hit the road, intent on circulating fresh blood where it might move the equation along somewhat. A couple of miles on, I’m arriving at the less than profound observation that the “good old days” means different things to different people, when a two-tone hallucination in orange and white rumbles hypnotically into my peripheral vision.
The 1954 Pontiac Chieftain slowly cruising a back road on Labor Day weekend, as summer perceptibly winds down around us, is stunning and, with no reference points other than trees, I fleetingly entertain having been teleported back to the days of Liking Ike, not liking Joe McCarthy, as doomsday flashes a preview on Bikini Atoll. Had I stumbled on the motherlode? 1954 was certainly old, but was it good? Dear Leader believes America’s best decades followed World War II — strong, prosperous and mostly coloring within the lines.
In several respects, that assessment is accurate. Returning veterans started families, bought homes and attended college or trade school on the GI Bill, worked good-paying, union jobs with health insurance and a pension, mated with legendary “suburban housewives” and together — for better or worse — spawned the Baby Boom and with it, an illusion of American perfection that has endured to this day. Frequent cheerleading by Individual #1 as an ideal scenario we should seek to reinvent, belies the reality that this reinvention has been happening for years.
But even back in the complacent prosperity of the ’50s, change and upheaval lurked in the not-too-distant future as daughters swapped Betty Crocker for Betty Friedan; and sons swapped coonskin caps for a helmet, an M-16 and a still divisive, far away war that would define their generation. The civil rights movement was beginning to percolate as Jim Crow ruled the South with as vile and exclusionary an iron fist as Jefferson Davis had a century before. The LGBTQ community was nonexistent, relegated to the shadows by rampant homophobia that in many areas was still protected by law. And in 1962, the publication of Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” would jump-start the environmental movement, ushering us into the upheaval of the ’60s.
Dear Leader, obsessed, driven and out of control — dangerous for a person with power — rhapsodizes over endangered suburban housewives whom he illogically considers a key element of his political longevity. Neolithic nostalgia imagines the little woman back where she belongs but threatened by Corey Booker’s low income thrust into the heart of the American Dream. But it is his own fever dream of power — unlimited by terms or elections — that Individual #1 desperately sees unraveling before his eyes, crushed by the incoherent insanity of his own rambling message.
Your version of the best years of our lives might find you at the wheel of a ’54 Pontiac, heading for the drive-in, or at some point in the early-’00s, before Facebook stole your mind. Although considering the last six months, or any time since 2016, would be unthinkable for most of us, if Dear Leader somehow clings to power, the distinct and harrowing possibility, to paraphrase Carley Simon, is that “These” might very well be “the good old days.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.