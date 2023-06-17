Newspapers, websites and online magazines blared headlines announcing the former president of the United States had been “Arrested and Booked” in a Miami federal courtroom on Tuesday, marking the first time in history such a thing has happened. Predictably, the accused responded with a “blizzard of dishonesty” according to CNN; his supporters lamented the outrage of it all; and millions of Americans were likely relieved that Kid Rock — last seen machine-gunning beer cans — would no longer be weighing in on foreign policy decisions.
While the country is populated with heavily armed “patriots,” such as The Kid, courtesy of the GOP/NRA Domestic Terrorism Alliance, Republicans usually provide themselves with a window of deniability once the deal goes down and bodies are again scattered in the street, classroom or supermarket. “Mental illness” … “God went AWOL” … “It’s not the gun” … etc., are all reliably dredged up excuses: “Don’t blame us, we’re just protecting Second Amendment rights.”
Now, with their messiah-cult-leader in the dock for betraying his oath to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution, in service to his emotional nadir, things have taken a turn. The party has placed him well above the law, threatening — even encouraging — gun violence if consequences are meted out. Kari Lake, who lost the Arizona governor’s race — but insists it was “stolen” — claimed if anyone wanted to “get to” POTUS Prior, they’d have to “go through me and … 75 million Americans like me, and I’m going to tell you that most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA.”
Although a card-carrying sycophant like Lake is easily dismissed for her confrontational rhetoric, it doesn’t make her remarks any less dangerous in a party loathe to acknowledge reality and too cowardly to confront wrongdoing on a grand scale if it threatens their standing with the MAGA constituency. What Lake suggests, which she will vociferously deny, is that, if the rule of law is applied to the former president, DOJ officials risk being shot while at the same time reinforcing the idea such insanity is a logical expression of dissent.
Meanwhile, numerous reports indicate that all but the most psychopathic congressional Republicans privately express the party’s fondest wish … that the Former Guy just go away … which they cannot afford to say publicly without risking the voters who appear permanently enthralled. So in a bizarrely ironic twist, the GOP — including those vying for the 2024 nomination — has launched a vigorous defense, damning the process as “third world” or “banana republic” — and of course, using it as a fundraising catalyst — without addressing the merits of the indictment, which appear rock solid, cataloging 37 felonies punishable by years of incarceration.
But the hole today’s conservatives find themselves in garners little sympathy outside the beltway since they dug it while passing up opportunity after opportunity to rid the country (and themselves) of what Chris Christie called “Vanity run amok … a child” … focused only on “score settling who doesn’t give a damn about the American people,” in a blistering CNN Town Hall critique earlier this week.
The former New Jersey governor spared no criticism, slamming other primary candidates for hedging, or taking the Former’s side by attacking the Justice Department: “They’re playing political games with you … trying to stay close to him in the hope of being able to compete for his supporters if he’s forced out of the race.”
The former president could have — and should have — been forced out long before now. His track record and résumé, bloated with enough ethical lapses to disqualify him from flipping fast-food burgers, apparently fail to meet the GOP threshold for censure or even mild criticism, as Republicans turn whistling past the graveyard into high art. Four years ago during the first impeachment trial, former Attorney General William Barr redacted and thoroughly reinterpreted Robert Mueller’s report, withholding evidence of the 10 incidents of obstruction originally cited by the special counsel.
While Mueller complained via letter that Barr’s four-page synopsis of his 448-page report “did not fully capture the context, nature and substance” of the investigation and the AG was rebuked by a federal judge for “misleading statements,” both revelations landed with a whimper rather than a roar. Republicans squandered several other prospects where simply telling the truth would have gone a long way toward regaining some GOP credibility and moving on without the albatross.
The 2020 election provided another opportunity to step away but Republicans again rejected being truthful, opting instead for election denial, basking in the good graces of their irrevocably tarnished leader and his increasingly unhinged behavior, which led to the Jan. 6 insurrection, the clearest signal yet it was high time to abandon ship but this option, too, was dismissed in favor of depicting the violence as just another walking tour.
Every decision, every initiative, every utterance and every move this Republican Party makes is rooted in politics and nothing else. The acquisition and retention of power rises above all other considerations. Making life better for the ordinary Americans who increasingly cannot afford basic necessities does not even enter the conversation. Suggestions to raise taxes on the wealthiest during the recent budget negotiations were met with Republican revulsion even as they were advocating those on public assistance kick in to float the yachts.
The implication that rank-and-file citizens, NRA membership notwithstanding, should take up arms to defend this exclusionary status quo may be dangerously irresponsible but lands squarely within the parameters of the GOP’s alarming hyperbole as it descends into madness hoping to take the country along for the ride.
Back in Florida, after urging supporters to show up — “See You In Miami” — on Truth Social, the former president emerged from the courthouse basement encountering as many journalists and opposition demonstrators as his several hundred supporters. Undeterred, he immediately launched into his 2024 presidential campaign with what CNN described as “The most chilling and demagogic (statements) ever uttered by a major figure in modern American history.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.