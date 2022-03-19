While Vladimir Putin’s disdain for democracy becomes more apparent with each new insult to humanity; each cluster bomb, every rocket attack; and all the confused, hungry and demoralized Russian soldiers who have no idea why they’re where they are, doing what they’re doing, American conservatives are trying to figure out how to defend democracy in Ukraine while continuing to undermine it at home. They’re desperately treading water coping with the former guy as he becomes more an anvil than flotation device.
With his souring bromance with Putin anachronistic by now, POTUS emeritus, who once imagined himself the second coming of Don Corleone has instead settled into channeling Don Quixote, keenly focused on the threat of windmills, with no Sancho Panza to set him straight. But while he may appear to be circling the drain, his support among GOP voters remains strong enough to present a challenge for congressional Republicans with designs on the 2024 nomination.
This effort to have it both ways may be best exemplified through post-administration tell-all books, such as “One Damned thing After Another” by former Attorney General Bill Barr, out on what MSNBC termed his “insincere apology tour.” Barr, you will remember, buried the Mueller Report, replacing it with a tidy, several-page synopsis whitewashing the special counsel’s conclusions, eventually releasing a redacted version of the report that essentially let the previous guy off the impeachment hook.
Peddling the new book, the former AG’s too little/too late quest for the moral high ground requires a massive ego to attempt and collective amnesia to take seriously. Decrying the Former’s stolen election delusions as a “disservice to the nation,” Barr appears to have forgotten how he vigorously supported the “Big Lie” until he didn’t, subsequently storming the talk shows, highlighting his courageous willingness to tell his boss “the truth,” labeling the 2020 conspiracy theories a “disservice to the nation,” Barr’s veracity is as questionable as ever.
Again, MSNBC points out that, in a National Public Radio interview in 2020, “he told so many lies about election fraud” the station had to run a follow-up piece clarifying “his claims as being demonstrably false.” In another interview, this time with the Chicago Tribune, Barr compared mail-in voting to “the business of buying and selling votes,” along with undue influence, outright coercion or paying off a letter carrier… ”Here’s a few hundred dollars, give me some of your ballots” …Even as he feigns either ignorance or innocence — whichever works — Barr still can’t completely quit the former guy, maintaining he would still vote for the GOP nominee in “‘24, whoever” that might be.
Between former White House staffers like Cliff Sims, Sean Spicer and John Bolton or actual journalists like Bob Woodward and Katy Tur, other insider accounts are definitely on the way, including one by the Last Guy himself, already in progress according to him, reportedly started while marinating angrily over his second-in-command Mike Pence landing a seven-figure deal with Simon and Schuster. Publishers were reportedly shying away from being party to “spreading lies,” he predictably bragged that “two of the biggest and most prestigious publishing houses have made very substantial offers, which I have rejected.”
“I’m writing like crazy” (how else?), he told The Guardian last summer, “and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books.” By which he presumably meant something with a little more depth than the $229, autographed, coffee table book of photographic memories, a “must-have for all patriots,” published in December by the prestigious Winning Team Publishing, a company started by his eldest son. “Our Journey Together” contains 300 photographs with captions written by #45 replete with intellectually stimulating gems such as Bolton being “Dumb as a rock;” Democratic House Speaker as “crazy Nancy Pelosi;” not liking the late John McCain “even a little bit;” and how Mark Zuckerberg would “come to the White House to kiss my ass.”
With marketing “overblown and hilarious” according to Rolling Stone, the website touts the book as “capturing the greatness of the last four years unlike anything that has been published,” accurate well beyond the publisher’s intentions, featuring testimonials such as from daughter Ivanka: “These photos provide an intimate glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of his historic presidency.” Zuckerberg must be elated to hear his Oval Office visits were so pivotal.
Inner-circle memoirs are nothing new, going back even beyond Richard Nixon and the Watergate affair with insiders H.R. Haldeman, John Erlichman, John Dean, Henry Kissinger and strangely enough, Roger Stone, touting proximity to history for credibility yet carefully distancing themselves from self incrimination. The former guy’s continued popularity with the GOP base provides a razor-thin margin of error for presidential aspirants like Pence and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo while “alternative facts” maven Kellyanne Conway has no such worries since she had no credibility to begin with.
We can also expect personal insights from White House Chiefs of Staff Mick Mulvaney and John Kelly; press secretary “I’ll never lie to you” Kayleigh McEnany; and campaign manager Brad Parscale. Longevity in the White House is not a necessary precursor of manuscript production considering Anthony Scaramucci, after a mere 11 days as communications director, not only wrote “*Rump: The Blue-Collar President” but took on F. Scott Fitzgerald in the process, suggesting “The Great Gatsby” author was “mistaken” when he said “There are no second acts in American life.” The “Mooch” claimed the country actually “loves a comeback story.”
Literary output from former confidants will most likely ensure there will be more books written about the former president than he has read in his entire adult life. Considering his proclamation, “I know words. I have the best words,” chances are he didn’t get them from a book.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
