Just when we were about to relegate the phrase “You can’t make this stuff up” to the dust bin of history, perhaps replacing it with something more user friendly, like: “His lips are moving — run,” a gigantic speed bump in the person of one Donald J. Trump, is forcing us to dredge up the old chestnut one more time (at least). This is all dependent on the caliber of “stuff,” but if the last several weeks are any indication, there’s no shortage of made up stuff, even, without putting too fine a point on it, when lives hang in the balance.
Not that anything serious would impede the president from fabricating anyway, to the increasing chagrin of White House staffers, health officials, as well as Republicans, the bulk of whom have been perfectly happy sheltering out of place. Administration officials have teased the notion of POTUS receding like Stephen Miller’s hairline, into the background of daily briefings, which have become about as helpful as not screaming fire in a burning theater.
At the risk of losing Senate control in November, the GOP is stuck between full-throated support of a president perpetually out-to-lunch and keeping enough social distance for their own political survival. A balancing act in any circumstance, but especially since their acquittal of Trump, who is now above the law, free to conduct his presidency like he has his life: with no threat of accountability. Their dilemma is convincing him they’ve got his back while convincing voters they have theirs, each position mutually exclusive of the other.
Considering how low Trump has set the rhetorical bar though, you’d think Republicans would have an extremely difficult task in sinking even lower. Never underestimate the resourcefulness of desperate politicians. In an uncanny demonstration of just how deeply institutional doltishness has penetrated, they (literally) took off their gloves (and masks), urging their more malleable constituents to do the same, determined to exude whatever level of pure dumb the president required. Their performances did not disappoint.
For starters, we needn’t look beyond White House command central to extract a factoid kind of funny, kind of scary but illustrating perfectly what happens when loyalty outweighs expertise in the vetting process. Reuters reported that a former Labradoodle breeder was now in charge of the pandemic task force, prompting administration defenders to emphatically denounce the story, explaining that dog breeding was not why Brian Harrison was chosen for the position, certainly a relief. Referred to mockingly as the “dog breeder” by staffers, Harrison’s minimal public health experience was more of an issue for critics than the side business he ran for several years.
Although it’s quite the feat to stand out in an ever widening landscape of Republicans thinking, doing and saying idiotic stuff, Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia met the challenge head on, determining that “individuals could have been infecting people before they ever felt bad,” calling it a “game changer” on April 1, (no fooling) suggesting he hadn’t known that “until the last 24 hours.” Kemp’s sheer, goggle-eyed, cluelessness was downright inspiring; he was legitimately unaware of a COVID-19 fact that was common knowledge among everyone else in the country for nearly two months.
Kemp’s neighboring governor, Ron DeSantis, of Florida, unwilling to be outdone, launched himself into the firmament with several ill advised decisions, culminating with calling his state “God’s waiting room,” based on the elderly population. Often seen wrestling with a face mask or rubber gloves like he’d unexpectedly encountered a Burmese python, the governor has distinguished himself by doing almost everything wrong since the beginning of the pandemic, probably just as difficult as doing everything right.
He closed the beaches, but only when spring break was over, effectively exporting the virus like a crate of navel oranges; he shut the Sunshine State down but exempted churches; and decided that professional wrestling was an essential business. South Dakota’s Kristi Noem, with “Meth. We’re On It,” the state’s incomprehensible anti drug slogan, has been depicted as “The Donald Trump of governors,” and catalyst behind the sale of apparel with the “My Governor Is An Idiot” logo. She almost single-handedly turned her state into a coronavirus hotspot.
In this age of COVID-19, it’s evangelical Christians who hit the ground running, far outdistancing all challengers in the stupid sweepstakes. Pat Robertson blames the crisis on everything from a woman’s right to choose to marriage equality to weak support for Israel. Pat’s Greatest Hits. He also said the virus could be beaten “If you have a healthy gut.” Scott Lively, who’s blamed gay people for the holocaust, said we would be “intentionally infected ... to take down the Trump economy,” ex con Jim Bakker peddled his Silver Solution, “cures in 12 hours” to his moronic viewers until the authorities stepped in.
However, on Monday afternoon, putting any speculation to the contrary aside, the man himself, recaptured the spotlight he never really left, having proclaimed the previous evening: “People say I’m the hardest working president in history,” a pushback on a New York Times investigation documenting quite the opposite. Which people? He didn’t say, but help was on the horizon.
The mythology of Workhorse Trump, got a bump from Mark Meadows, the new White House chief of staff who shared a thought so singularly au courant, he instantly enshrined himself as a sycophant superhero, the undisputed Top Gun: “The biggest concern I have is making sure he gets some time to get a quick bite to eat.” America may have 99 problems but the president not getting enough to eat ain’t one.
A toast to Meadows is in order. Uncork the magnum of Lysol.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.