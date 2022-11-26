While the Democrat’s “Stop Herschel Walker” campaign is reminiscent of defensive coordinators’ obsession when he was an All-American running back in college and later an NFL star, it’s lost some of its urgency since the GOP “Red Tsunami” failed to materialize, rendering Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff moot regarding control of the Senate although still instrumental in future committee assignments. It’s still unfathomable that Walker could keep up with, never mind actually contributing to, the debate, but his election is not impossible. He wouldn’t even be the first public servant whose résumé highlighted football as his major life’s pursuit.
While a few banked mostly on their celebrity, several far exceeded expectations, distinguishing themselves in public service and beyond. Byron “Whizzer” White played football for the University of Colorado, runner up for the Heisman Trophy in 1937 as a consensus All-American but he was just getting started. He led the NFL in rushing in his rookie season, took a break to attend Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and got admitted to Yale Law School, studying while playing for the Detroit Lions for two years in the early 1940s.
Serving in the Pacific as a naval intelligence officer during World War II, he graduated ranked first in his class. He investigated the sinking of PT-109, captained by John F. Kennedy, and became acquainted with the future president, managing his 1960 campaign in Colorado leading to his serving as deputy attorney general before being appointed to the Supreme Court by JFK two years later, serving for 30 years, succeeded by Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1993.
White’s extraordinary career occurred when politics still had the quaint notion that character made a difference; honor and integrity were valued; and a sense that we were all in this thing together. The Republican Party has no such high expectations of Walker, he is, in fact, a perfect fit for today’s GOP. He requires no specific training, no burning the midnight oil and certainly, no formal schooling. Because Herschel Walker is already dumb enough, he doesn’t need coaching on how to hide his intellect and act dumb while talking down to voters as many of his possibly future Republican colleagues do as a matter of course.
Take Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy for instance — who was valedictorian of his high school, graduated from Vanderbilt magna cum laude, and studied at Magdalen College, Oxford, under Sir Rupert Cross — who still manages to sound like either Foghorn Leghorn or Doctor Phil on Quaaludes. Walker’s resume is similar, citing high school valedictorian, college academic achievement, several successful business ventures and working extensively with law enforcement in Georgia. The problem for Walker is a Senate campaign receives far more scrutiny than he’s used to and the Atlanta Constitution’s investigation of his claims turned up numerous blatant fabrications.
But Walker wasn’t the only Republican candidate in the wrong place at the wrong time, there were others in the wrong state and a few who seemed to be from the wrong planet. Running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz was at times out of his element, intimating the Keystone State was on the “Atlantic Coast,” probably because his home is in New Jersey, which really has a coast.
Unlike other GOP diehards, though, Oprah’s witch doctor had the temerity to lose, concede and disappear. On the other hand, Doug Mastriano, the Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate and “big lie” proponent, who lost by 15 percentage points, refused to concede, while an increasingly desperate POTUS Emeritus chimed in with his rote election fraud and corruption babble, as usual without evidence. No one seemed to care.
Former Brigadier General Dan Bolduc, running to unseat Sen. Maggie Hassan across the river in New Hampshire, latched onto one of the more bizarre conspiracy theories, leaving onlookers open-mouthed and stunned when he reported: “Guess what? We have furries and fuzzies in schools, they lick themselves, they’re cats.” After outlining how said furries jump out of dark corners, hissing at people and things they dislike, Bolduc went in for the kill: “And get this, get this … they’re putting litter boxes, right? Litter boxes for that … these same people are concerned about spreading germs yet they let children lick themselves and touch everything. And they’re starting to lick each other … I wish I was making this up.” Wish granted.
While the country dodged the worst on election day, Republicans continue nurturing their base to embrace ignorance, dumbing down politics and creating alternate realities in which their constituents feel comfortable. Ivy League graduates appeal to blue-collar workers by telling them exactly what they want to hear regardless of its accuracy. Ted Cruz (Princeton, Harvard Law), Josh Hawley (Stanford, Yale Law) and Ron DeSantis (Yale, Harvard Law) have collectively undermined trust in much of what constitutes the pillars of democracy: The peaceful transfer of power and free and fair elections, the public education system, objective journalism and the free press, and the scientific community.
Herschel Walker, et al, are mere symptoms of a larger problem that began with the GOP trivializing politics and deflecting attention from what had always been vitally important issues, such as foreign policy, international relations and national security, to nonexistent, divisive, hot button topics like Critical Race Theory, the “threats” posed by trans students, or the dangerous spread of “woke” in our communities and institutions.
Apart from the results, there were other, quite positive aspects of the midterms. There was no large-scale voter intimidation or any indication of malfeasance anywhere except minor gurgling from the usual crew. The election went smoothly from all reports. Even the GOP bordered on sanity — at least for now. According to the Washington Post, they were having a “very normal,” post-election argument within the party about “what went wrong and who’s to blame.”
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.