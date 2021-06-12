Last Sunday, I found myself standing on Church Street in Burlington fighting back tears. It was 95 degrees, and it felt as though the thick, rubber soles of my Chacos were melting, triggering my fight-or-flight response as surely as would a catamount lurching out of City Hall to devour the crowd. I have a long- standing aversion to brutally hot weather, which keeps me safely in Vermont most summers, but it wasn’t the heat causing my emotional outpouring, it was the music. The first live performance I’ve seen in well more than a year put me completely over the edge.
TURNmusic’s take on a classically composed piece with shades of Kool and the Gang, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, brought the kind of pure, unadulterated ecstasy only live music can deliver. Although I missed it terribly during our social isolation, my response was still surprising — I found myself wanting to absorb every note, to be deeply infused with it and take it with me wherever I went. Fully disarmed by its joy, its power and its hope, I surrendered, letting it take me where it would, and it was beautiful.
The ensemble is the brainchild of Ann Decker, who conducts an eclectic variety of superb Vermont musicians with guest artists like composer-violinist Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), who joined TURN on stage, energizing the crowd despite the blistering temperature. Later, as we headed for the car, sweaty and sublimely content, we reminisced about how we landed where we did, grateful we had, nonetheless noting the irony of enduring such heat when, decades ago, intolerable summers were a prime catalyst for our northward flight.
We came to Vermont 40 years ago this week, and when we drew nearer to what we expected to be a different kind of life in a very different place, it was still pretty warm. But it seemed we’d left the tropical humidity behind in our small apartment, a mere 15 minutes from downtown New York City. Convenience eventually succumbed to practicality: Apart from being able to grab dinner in Chinatown even on a weeknight, there was too much else about the metropolitan area that was simply unbearable. And summer heat made it all worse.
Which is why I’m wary of Vermont’s second stretch of 90-degree days spanning late May and early June — weeks before summer officially begins and some 20+ degrees above average. As meteorologists advise hydration, staying in the shade and taking it easy to avoid heat stroke, more ominous warnings from the National Weather Service suggest that, although unusual, weather such as this is becoming more the norm than an extreme. The Champlain and Connecticut River valleys — both of which are conduits that channel hot, humid air northward — were under heat advisories earlier in the week.
On days like Sunday, I feel as though I’ve been on the run for years but with some renegade FBI agent working overtime, obsessed with cold cases, drawing closer each year, determined to either bring me back to the heat and humidity or deposit those conditions on the doorstep of my hideout. When Vermont replaced the Jersey Shore as my respite from what were certainly the early effects of climate change, the shore had already become intolerable for myriad other reasons, which the MTV reality show “Jersey Shore” depicted pretty accurately — “The Sopranos go to the beach.”
But along with the endless mob scene, far too expensive beach badges and humping everything from ice chests to umbrellas to sand chairs from wherever you were lucky enough to find parking, there was always the miserable, debilitating heat: blistering shoulders, broiling feet and creating circumstances for skin cancers years down the road. Suddenly we were willing to drive six hours to the tranquil, outer reaches of Cape Cod where the beaches were far less crowded: The north Atlantic was bracing but crystal clear, and miles of boardwalk-free sand.
When we began gravitating north even in winter, to either New York State or New Hampshire, to ski on real snow, it was apparent we needed to live somewhere else entirely. I think it was perpetually scowling heavyweight champion Sonny Liston who once observed — prior to his match with a much quicker Muhammed Ali — “You can run but you can’t hide.” Although Liston’s bit of wisdom worked out poorly in the boxing ring, it’s spot-on when climate change is the opponent because it can’t be contained by ropes and it respects no borders — it will find you.
Although I realize my aversion to rising temperatures is mere inconvenience in the larger scheme of things, there is a catastrophe in the making that an inordinate percentage of world leaders and elected officials still refuse to so much as acknowledge. Some scientists believe we’ve already reached the tipping point. According to National Geographic, infectious tropical diseases, including Zika, West Nile virus and malaria, are moving north. Certain infections can linger longer and spread more easily in areas becoming more humid. Coupled with the threats of rising seas, more numerous and more powerful hurricanes and years of searing drought, migrating bacteria will significantly increase the risks to humans.
As musical venues such as the Discover Jazz Festival open up, we’re understandably anxious to get back to the live concert scene while the weather likely cycles back to more normal temperature and humidity levels. We’ll become more complacent, hiking, swimming, fishing and biking through the summer, putting climate change on the back burner for now. But last weekend was a wake up call that goes way beyond my own comfort. I know people who’ve relocated to escape weather phenomena that have made their neighborhoods dangerous, restricting their activities and threatening their health.
Vermont experiencing more 90 degree days the last several weeks than happened in an entire summer 10 years ago, paints a vivid, if not surreal, picture of what the future may hold. What’s even worse, that future may already have arrived.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
