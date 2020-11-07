I’m thinking that if America had any doubts about the character, fitness for office or even the mental health of Donald J. Trump, the president put it all to rest at 2 a.m. on Wednesday when, without a shred of evidence; without so much as a lead in either the popular vote or electoral college — and far short of the required 270 electoral votes; with millions of ballots yet to count, inexplicably announced: “As far as I’m concerned, we already won it.” If his supporters harbored any lingering delusions that he actually cared about anything, he clarified that as well, with an unprecedented attack on the integrity of the election, declaring: “This is a fraud on the American people. This is as an embarrassment to our country.”
Coming from the man who has transformed the United States from a beacon of hope to an international laughing stock, this last assessment was spectacularly unhinged. Channeling his adolescent within, Trump went on as though insisting would make it so: “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election. We did win this election. So our goal now is to ensure the integrity for the good of the nation. This is a very big moment. This is a major fraud in our nation.” Only in Trump world can you ensure the integrity of an election by undermining its integrity.
When I read this: “So we”ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop” (the polls had closed hours prior), I decided knowing anything else at this moment would be unhealthy, so I stopped and took the CDC’s recommendation on how not to go nuts in a pandemic and went for a long walk.
With leaves gone, save a couple of stubborn oaks and the occasional beech, the hillside colors have transitioned to the deep green of enduring pines, steeped in a background of naked gray that on a cloudy afternoon, feel like the dimmer switch has been given an imperceptible twist. The early fading of light ushers in the perennial, late-autumn waiting season but my usual anticipation, dulled by myriad other concerns, goes well beyond the first substantial snowfall, which arrived yesterday.
But today the clouds are gone, and I’m greeted by boundless sunshine vividly reflected off 6 or 7 inches of new snow that — judging by the forecast — will be gone by the weekend, followed by a period of unseasonable warmth I know will receive the bipartisan support sorely lacking elsewhere. I’m walking not too far from home but far away, dialed into survival mode on so many levels it’s difficult to sort out. It feels colder than it should at 35 degrees with a gentle breeze, and I wonder if I’ve become as vulnerable to falling temperatures as I have to everything else.
The new snow is gorgeous, brightening the afternoon and my spirits, but I’m less excited than I normally would be, way too much else interferes. And there’s that elusive word again — “normal” — seeping into myriad conversations, as it has since 2016, mostly as a lament, like a station we missed because we took the wrong train, mysteriously landing on the express rather than the local. Given the schedule, speed and trajectory, getting back to where we need to be will be hugely challenging. As frustrating as it is, there’s nothing we can do at this point but wait for things to be sorted out.
Four years ago this week, my wife and I were sleepwalking through Southeast Asia, vaguely aware that the country we would return to after Thanksgiving had changed dramatically, most likely not for the better. We were bereft. But if anything, our shock and awe over Trump’s distant election; our anxiety at seeing his random visage 24/7 on CNN international; and our abject fear of how he would govern, grossly underestimated how awful his presidency would be. And as I walk, the possibility of more feels like I’m sporting a weighted vest, numbly realizing things may be about to get way worse.
This was to be the election where we set things right; triumphantly reclaimed reality; and clearly demonstrated to the world that the United States was back — ready to again occupy some semblance of the moral high ground, standing with our allies and bringing our adversaries to heel. There may have even been a collective assumption after the kind of chaos only Trump can bring, that one term was a given. But on my chilly, mid-week walk, the wind whipping through the trees sends a more foreboding message: This ordeal may not be over.
When I get home, I’m more bummed than when I left, given the possible scenarios, wondering if audacity could prevail, the court essentially enshrining Trump as president without the necessary votes. I decide that’s just too absurd. Over a hot mug of hot coffee, I scroll through a couple of websites and the complexion of the race dramatically changes — several swing states previously pink are now robin’s egg blue. Joe Biden is making inroads and momentum appears to have shifted in several places that will ultimately decide where we go from here.
My astronomical level of revulsion for this president, the derangement syndrome as it were, suddenly seems shared by sufficient millions of others to awaken from this nightmare. We have seen more of and heard more from Donald Trump than any president in American history. His lust for the spotlight, honed by reality television, is never sated, and I expect we’ll hear a lot during the next days and weeks. But all the whining, lying and self-aggrandizing we’ll hear as he unravels will be a lot more tolerable if the end is finally in sight.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
