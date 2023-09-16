What I’ve always loved about Muhammad Ali was his against-the-grain flamboyance. In a sport that sorely needed a fresh face, different from the battered pugs who went before and mafiosi like Blinky Palermo and his partner, Frankie Carbo, who owned a majority “piece” of heavyweight champion Sonny Liston, the 22-year-old Ali — Cassius Clay at the time — arrived like a comet with blazing hand speed and a mouth to match.

What I hated about Muhammad Ali was his decision to remain in the game long after once-easily-eluded punches were finding their mark, too frequently taking a battering from fighters who couldn’t have carried his jock when he was in his prime. Superstar athletes too often see themselves as invincible, but there are exceptions to any rule. Ted Williams’ last Fenway plate appearance was a home run at 43 after a season that saw him hit .316 with 29 home runs; Lionel Messi is sending Miami fans into the uncharted territory of pure joy only exquisite skills in The Beautiful Game can provide. But boxing is not like baseball or soccer.

