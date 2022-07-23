Sometimes it’s the little things that matter in politics, sometimes it’s not. Teasing out which is which has become a cottage industry for pundits of all stripes. But whether reported objectively or spun like a whirling dervish, certain things take on a life of their own despite media’s best efforts to portray them in a particular light. Although these iconic moments can be things we’ve experienced firsthand, more often than not, they’re photographs. Images of moments — some iconic, others not so much — that get etched irrevocably in our memory for better or worse.

The chaos of an American cargo plane leaving Kabul with thousands of desperate Afghanis running alongside is what immediately pops up when we remember the U.S. exiting that 20-year conflict. The 12,000 souls sheltering in the squalid conditions under a Del Rio, Texas, bridge when immigration comes to mind. With his approval rating plummeting, Joe Biden can easily plot the trajectory of his demise with a series of data points represented by pictures like these. And then there’s the fist bump.

