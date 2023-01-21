In the late ’60s, I had a friend who really enjoyed getting into fights. In fact, he considered an evening out a dismal failure if he hadn’t traded punches with some stranger over a suspiciously raised eyebrow or a muffled conversation having nothing to do with him. We verged on fights ourselves several times when I tried to extract him from standoffs with newfound adversaries while he figured if he couldn’t make new enemies, he could always fight with his friends, who did our level best to quickly intercede before the s*it hit the fan, protecting him from himself.
We were in the military, meeting for the first time playing pickup basketball at the base gym. He had impressive ball-handling skills and a decent, medium-range jump shot in the days well before the three-point, slam-dunk phenomenon that dominates today’s game. We were about the same height and build but Phil was a sharp-elbowed banger, unafraid to go inside with taller, heavier guys. I learned he was from Indiana, where I knew basketball was a religion, which I though neatly clarified his aggressive style of play. But there was more.
One day, I was startled to see him wearing a Crispus Attucks High School T-shirt and he was just as shocked that an East Coast urbanite would recognize his alma mater and know its glorious history, however drab, gray and misshapen the shirt might have been. Named for an African American patriot killed during the Boston Massacre, “Attucks” had won the state championship a decade earlier led by Oscar Robertson, who essentially invented the triple double, going on to be a superstar in college and the National Basketball Association. It was the first all-Black school in the nation to achieve such a feat, inspiring the movie “Hoosiers” 20 years later.
Reflecting back, there wasn’t much of a reason for us to be hanging out save the one commonality we shared with other GIs scattered around the country and the world: We were plopped into an environment far from home, living and working with veritable strangers all of whom were — like us — counting the days until they could get on with their lives. Phil missed corn dogs at sweltering, Midwest county fairs; I longed for downtown Manhattan hot dogs, slathered in onions from a pushcart enveloped in clouds of steam. We were quite different, but it didn’t seem to matter years before social media and regional politics defined how people felt about each other.
Military service for young men of a certain age was mandatory but fell into two distinctly different categories: being drafted by Selective Service or voluntarily enlisting in the branch of your choice. Many of us chose the latter to avoid the former; draft dodgers of a sort, playing the odds we’d chosen an alternative to the rice paddies and mayhem of an inexplicable, politically driven conflict half a world away that marked our generation and still resonates half a century later. We were together despite our widely varied backgrounds in ways that are all but impossible today with distrust of each other at an all-time high and getting worse by the day.
While I’m firmly opposed to reinstating the draft, which ended in 1973, I’m troubled by what has surely become a narrowing of the American experience as we gravitate toward people like ourselves, retreating into comfort zones that reinforce what we think we already know, ruling out any discordant ideas that might threaten our complacency. Without getting into the specifics of our broken political system, the “Us versus Them” factor that permeates society prevents much of the cross-cultural unity necessary to move forward as a cohesive nation.
A daunting objective for sure but one initial step in that direction might be a year or two of nonmilitary, national service required of high school graduates, as mandated in other countries, that might bridge the gap between issues of race, class, socioeconomic differences, geography, gender and politics. This would be an opportunity for young people to see their peers and work together as members of a team.
Rationale for such initiatives varies widely, ranging from cost effective — youth service programs return double the return on taxpayer investment; to workforce benefits — helping 25,000 unemployed eastern Kentucky coalminers find jobs in other industries; to crime reduction — escorting kids to school in Detroit and forming neighborhood watches leading to a 26% decrease in violent crime.
Steve Cohen, writing for The U.S. Naval Institute, believes the best hope for a return to normal may lie with the next generation, suggesting the best way to provide opportunities to increase tolerance of opposing viewpoints, different perspectives or unconventional ideas could be through the “shared experiences” inherent in a period of national service. And as if to put a fine point on the dysfunction we routinely take for granted, such programs enjoy broad, (and extremely rare) bipartisan support where ordinarily we can’t agree on whether the sun rose this morning.
I sometimes speculate about how the trajectory of my life was irrevocably altered by the years in the military, meeting guys I’d never have otherwise encountered who — like Phil — enriched the experience far more than I’d realized at the time. Although we did not comprise an exalted combat outfit, no “Band of Brothers” were we, but enlisted men from Everywhere U.S.A. with nothing more in common than a blue-collar background and distaste for the officer corps. It seemed to be enough.
Six months after watching Neil Armstrong flub his lines on the black-and-white dayroom TV, I landed back in civilian life, working at a newspaper and preparing to start college on the GI Bill — a milestone that five years earlier was about as likely as walking on the moon. Home at last but home felt smaller, tighter, more restrictive, even though it hadn’t changed at all. But I had.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.