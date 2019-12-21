While global cultures celebrate the return of light around the winter solstice with a multitude of metaphorical and symbolic festivities, the Republican Party, like bats and vampires, joyously seeks out darkness in an ongoing effort to protect Donald Trump, retain their hold on power and continue maintaining constituents with a world view that at best, is simply inaccurate.
Their collective dissembling in the face of mountains of credible evidence that the president has done precisely what the articles of impeachment accuse him of doing, creates a surreal and dangerous alternative reality.
It’s difficult to continuously dredge up the fortitude to consider seriously what, in any rational society, would be significant matters: the deposing of a monarchy; a reign as much of unintentional humor as of terror, courtesy of a president slipping the firmament, heading for God knows where. I know. It’s not really that funny, but descending into grief at our national loss of sanity is all too easy right now and makes just as little sense. As the rationalization might go, if Trump takes nothing seriously why should we?
So, while Republicans grimly embrace the unenviable task of defending his myriad wrongdoing, Donald Trump is out there “just being Trump” as the chirpy slogan goes for explaining the inexplicable, delivering a stone-faced soliloquy on toilet flushing (to a stunned White House business roundtable), which he apparently believes Americans do 10 to 15 times with each commode visitation. He assures us that — at his direction — the EPA will soon get to the bottom of things. Sometimes it’s better to be kept in the dark.
OK, let’s try this: While stalwart congressional Republicans engage in a 14-hour debate, trying to bequeath the president superhero status as a corruption fighter, Trump is ordered to repay $2 million that his “charity” — the Trump Foundation — bilked from donors to set up what was essentially a personal slush fund/ATM. The silver-spoon triplets — Junior, Ivanka and Eric — were banned from future charitable endeavors without first taking a course on how not to steal from people.
Still not enough? How about the exercise in presidential pique after not being selected as Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year,” the honor going instead to Greta Thunburg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist who has galvanized the world’s teens into a viable resistance to complacency in the face of impending planetary disaster. White House staff, apparently prescreened for cluelessness, photoshopped Trump’s head onto Thunburg’s cover photo, perhaps an homage to the five other doctored Time covers hanging in various Trump properties and golf resorts, erroneously depicting Trump as the winner, enshrining him as a charter member of what I like to call the “Not Get It Hall of Fame.”
Finally, courtesy of a quartet of videos released by The Washington Post, we have this: In a full on, “charm the Jews” offensive, Trump shares the story of a Jewish friend, who praises him for getting the country out of the “disastrous,” Obama-orchestrated (who else?) Iran-nuclear agreement. The problem is the videos show him telling the same story four separate times, twice in one day, but naming a different Jewish protagonist with each telling.
Trump has an uncanny ability to diffuse any jokes at his expense, not by some exercise of presidential genius, however stable, but more on the strength of his malapropisms being way funnier — intentionally or not — than most anything a critic or comedy writer could come up with. Although it requires a certain amount of stamina, watching one of his traveling medicine shows can be as instructive and entertaining as it is appalling.
The carefully vetted, seemingly mesmerized audience of the gullible, coveted “base,” hangs on every garbled word, chanting, booing and cheering on cue, content to watch him jabber away about mostly made up, self-congratulatory nonsense. The more idiotically he behaves, the more they swoon in adoration. Trump’s self-indulgent inoculations of narcissism often wind down when he eventually lurches into incoherence, abandoning discernible language, sending his rapturous crowd through the roof, perhaps confusing his short-circuited synapses for speaking in tongues.
Since it’s impossible to imagine the Republican Party being unaware of exactly who they’re so staunchly defending, we must conclude they simply don’t care. It’s too far a stretch to believe they think him even remotely competent, so it must be something else motivating their disregard for what’s right. And what does it say about what was once the “Party of Lincoln,” who, given his civil rights record, would have a hard time getting into today’s GOP?
Their patron saint, Ronald Reagan, would have about the same level of credibility with Republicans as Jane Fonda. Love or hate Reagan, his vision of America was a “Shining city on a hill;” Lincoln spoke of our “better angels.” Our current president is incapable of such lofty ideals. Simple humility escapes him.
Excerpted from his inaugural address, Trump’s horrifying, dystopian vision was a country of “Rusted-out factories, like tombstones; crimes, gangs, drugs; and American carnage,” prompting former President George Bush’s suggestion to Hillary Clinton, “That was some weird sh*t,” although funny at the time, it has unfortunately remained an apt description of most of what’s happened since.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
