The optics are horrifying but provide clarity to what for most of us has been an abstraction since 2001. A veritable sea of humanity running alongside an Air Force transport as it taxis down a Kabul runway. Several Afghans desperately clinging to the landing gear in one, last futile attempt at the fantasy of liberation, eventually losing their grip and falling to their deaths or making it into the wheel well only to be crushed or frozen. Perhaps a more comforting choice than the savagery awaiting on the ground. The airport is overrun by victims of their own imaginations, who thought two decades of loyalty would be reciprocated.
With breathtaking speed, the Taliban has taken over the entirety of Afghanistan, convincingly erasing 20 years of American work, money and lives in a matter of weeks. A well-trained army and air force, state of the art equipment and an overwhelming advantage of manpower — over 300,000 troops versus between 30,000 and 70,000 — offered scant resistance as their country fell. Even the president gave up, fleeing the country as a ragtag bunch of murderous religious fanatics conducted a news conference in what was once his office.
The primary question emanating from Washington was: Who could have seen this coming? Considering the chaos on the ground, a more relevant ask might have been: Who should have seen this coming? The president assured Americans in early July that this would not look like our humiliating departure from Vietnam so many years ago. He was right. It looks worse. Watching the spectacle playing out on the tarmac, one, of course, cannot help but revisit Saigon, April 1975, a small helicopter precariously balanced atop the U.S. Embassy with far too many evacuees to transport scaling a long ladder that for most, would lead nowhere.
Rather than copping a lame plea or shirking any and all accountability as did his predecessor, saying, “I take no responsibility at all,” President Joe Biden addressed the nation Monday afternoon, admitting the Taliban takeover had happened much faster than anticipated and was “hard and messy” as it evolved, but also said: “I stand squarely behind my decision. … The buck stops with me.” There was certainly enough blame to go around and the president was quick to point out the abdication of Afghanistan’s government and the country’s military’s failure to engage.
Citing years of training and support, “We gave them every tool they could need. We paid their salaries, provided for the maintenance of their airplanes,” Biden explained, “We gave them every chance to determine their own future. What we could not provide was the will to fight for that future.” Clearly frustrated, he pointed out that Afghanistan’s leaders “gave up and fled the country,” suggesting that “If anything, the developments of the past week reinforced that ending U.S. military involvement now was the right decision.”
Criticism came fast, furious and uncharacteristically bipartisan as American lawmakers sought to either distance themselves from the debacle (Democrats), or use the ghastly images as a campaign talking point (Republicans). But while the situation in Kabul provided the kind of bumper-sticker sound bites the political class thrives on, there were also a few more circumspect outliers willing to avoid the snippets to consider the entire picture. Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said “Biden understands the history … he made the difficult decision not to hand over this longest of wars to a fifth president.”
Journalist Fred Kaplan, writing at Slate.com, suggests America’s failure in Afghanistan began essentially at the start of the conflict and was based on “political delusions and military miscalculations” combining to set the stage for this week’s collapse. In November 2001, when the Taliban was initially ousted, Kaplan points out “An international conference decided the ‘new’ Afghanistan would be led by a centralized government in Kabul following the principles of democracy and civil society.”
Despite the fact the country was “mountainous, rural, largely illiterate and ruled by provincial warlords” according to Kaplan, the U.S. arrogantly moved ahead, ignoring the obvious, deciding our version of society was a universal aspiration of humanity. Years of throwing billions of dollars at the problem, which found new president Hamid Karzai using the cash to “bribe the warlords into following his directives, which they sometimes did and sometimes didn’t.” What it did do was reinforce what Kaplan calls the warlord’s “natural tendency toward corruption.”
What’s astonishing in this whole mess is how we don’t seem to learn from experiences — ours or anyone else’s. There’s a scene at the end of “Charlie Wilson’s War,” a 2007 film that chronicles the CIA’s successful covert operation supporting the Mujahideen driving the soon-to-be former Soviet Union out of Afghanistan. Gust Avrakotos, played by Phillip Seymour Hoffman, is warning Wilson, a U.S. congressman played by Tom Hanks, that the back-slapping may be premature, employing a Zen lesson to make his point.
He imparts: Villagers are celebrating a boy’s new horse, a wonderful gift. “We’ll see” says the Zen master observing the levity. A couple of years later, the boy falls off the horse and breaks his leg. Everyone says the horse is a curse. “We’ll see” says the master. When war breaks out, the boy cannot fight because of his injury. And everyone says the horse was a wonderful gift after all. Again, the master says “We’ll see.”
Benefiting from 2020 hindsight, the scene is a reference point, suggesting that the defeat of the Red Army, which precipitated the Soviet collapse and the end of the Cold War, was certainly a high point, but with the departure of the Soviets, there was one more “we’ll see” moment as Gust says: “The crazies are rolling into Kandahar like it’s an effing bathtub drain.”
In the 30 years since, we learned one of the “crazies” was Osama Bin Laden. Whether we learned anything this week in Afghanistan is anyone’s guess.
We’ll see.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
