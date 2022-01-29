The beech leaf bounces into my peripheral vision, distinct against the all encompassing white, demanding the kind of attention we have precious little to give today, but I stop and watch anyway, mesmerized by twists, turns, spins and flips worthy of a world-class gymnast or prima ballerina. Urged on by the cheering of a relentless wind whistling through naked branches, it speeds up, slows down and after several abortive attempts, takes flight amid a ground blizzard of powder, finally spiraling upward and eventually disappearing as though it were never here at all.
But I know it was here because I stopped to watch. A tiny, unimportant yet somehow riveting drama that unspooled in mere seconds but stayed with me for days, perhaps because I felt it was mine alone, I couldn’t quite shake it. I played it out in my mind’s eye repeatedly for the better part of a week, until it no longer seemed random, taking on a life of its own, becoming “a thing,” even though it probably wasn’t. Although its tenacity puzzled me, it wasn’t entirely unpleasant so I stayed with it a while, savoring how long I could remain fascinated by the fragility of this single moment.
And then, when I learned late last week that globally revered Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh had passed away in Vietnam, it all fell into place. Credited with bringing the study of mindfulness to a mass audience, he championed what he called “Engaged Buddhism,” the practice of applying the principles of Eastern thought to everyday political and social situations. In retrospect, it was reading several of his books decades ago that introduced me to heeding that present moment and taking notice of what was going on around me. It was exactly why — more than 30 years later — I stopped to look at that beech leaf.
Thich Nhat Hanh’s teachings and opposition to the Vietnam War had him exiled for many years but found an ally in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1967: “I do not personally know of anyone more worthy” King wrote, “than this gentle monk from Vietnam” … noting that “his ideas of peace, if applied, would build a monument to ecumenism, to world brotherhood, to humanity.” Fifty years later, with the world stretched to the limit, the teachings are more important than ever.
A string of accessible books and publications, profoundly simple in myriad ways, offering a usable entry-level foray into Buddhism 101, mindfulness and practical ways to apply these teachings to daily life … like the Popular Mechanics version of Zen … which I recall as “doing one thing at a time” … which I continue to try frequently, often failing miserably, but like the enchantment of a carefully calibrated slot machine, I come close enough, often enough, to keep at it, transforming my effort into a lifelong pursuit. It was years before it came to me that it was the point — the means were the end.
Although I’m not a Thich Nhat Hanh scholar by any means, having read several of his over 70 books during the 1980s, I quite vividly remember at first being stunned at their brevity but awed by how his words grabbed me. I’ve written of my departure from the Catholic Church enough and won’t rehash it here, but I’d subsequently relegated religion and spirituality to the same basket, keeping both at arms length for years. Thay (teacher), as he is known to his students, changed that perception entirely without ever discussing it directly. Instead, he taught me to wash dishes.
He spoke of being a novice at Tu Hieu Pogoda years before and the unpleasant task of washing dishes for over 100 returning monks during the Season of Retreat. There wasn’t soap, the water was cold, and rice and coconut husks were the only tools. In the modern world, he pointed out advantages like liquid soap, scrub pads and, of course, hot water, that could make the experience better, even enjoyable.
He explained “When washing dishes, one should only be washing the dishes, being completely aware of the fact that one is washing dishes.” Every time I sidle up to the sink, adjust the water and immerse my hands in warm, soapy liquid, I’m grateful, aware of the small changes that have profoundly altered my perceptions thanks to this humble monk who devoted his entire life to making the world a better, more humane place.
Dr. King’s observations remain as relevant in today’s world as they did 50 years ago; peace, love and compassion are in short supply, too often displaced by a widening gap in factionalized cultures the world over with political climates that encourage our worst instincts and even worse behavior. Thich Nhat Hanh’s peace activism becomes even more relevant as confrontations threaten to explode across the globe — Russia and Ukraine; China and Taiwan; and North Korea — all seem poised on the verge of going one step too far.
Intermittent, wind-driven snow showers alternating with brief rays of cold winter sun find my wife and I walking down our road, silent a good deal of the time, each content with their own thoughts, quietly noting things along the way. We stop for a few minutes as we usually do to look out over a frozen marsh, last autumn’s cattails jutting up through a panorama of white, offering stark contrast to dark evergreens on the distant shore.
The marsh vegetation had long since gone by, its dry rattle muffled by the snow cover, I think for a moment it’s the perfect backdrop to ponder the finality of death, until it thuds into my tiny brain that the Zen Master thought death was an illusion — nothing to fear, it did not exist, we only thought it did. Another glance at the marsh and a different perspective: the reeds, cattails and grasses were not dead at all but in a period of transition.
I think of spring.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
