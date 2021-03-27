One of the most dangerous and communicable variants of the previous viral administration, enabled by cowardly congressional Republican parasites, was the shameless bigotry and domestic terrorism spawned by irresponsible rhetoric. The “Good People” praise of racists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville preceded the following year’s murder of 11 at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The president’s consistent demonization of Hispanics led directly to the the El Paso Walmart shooting that left 22 dead, the shooter admitting he was “targeting Mexicans.” A nine-deaths rampage 13 hours later in Dayton, targeted Blacks.
And now, after a year of this miserable, self-serving sociopath dodging any accountability for his own ineptitude, dishonesty and responsibility for the country’s horrific COVID-19 death toll, resorting instead to ever-ready, virulent bigotry, blaming the “China virus” or “Kung Flu,” we find ourselves in the midst of a wave of anti-Asian violence, culminating in the murder of six women at several Atlanta massage parlors. The further outrage of the police officer reporting the shooter’s being “at the end of his rope” after “a bad day,” had himself promoted an anti-Asian T-shirt the previous year, emphasizing just how far, wide and deep this infection has spread.
After years of pandering to the arms industry and the National Rifle Association, the GOP far right, which insidiously controls much of Republican Party, appears to be on the verge of creating the precise kind of country they want with locked and loaded, racist mercenaries like the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and other true believers standing ready to show up on command, intimidating anyone with the audacity to believe in reality. Several states have passed laws protecting drivers who might “inadvertently” run down protesters while the effort to destroy what’s left of minority voting rights runs rampant in Republican-controlled state legislatures.
The more volatile things become, the more likely the alternate reality conservatives are to double down. They can’t even admit anything happened in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, going so far as to call it a “false flag” operation, orchestrated by Antifa or the BLM movement, denying the mob was orchestrated by the lame-duck loser who adamantly perpetuated the hogwash of a “stolen” election to soothe his irrevocably damaged psyche, the country be damned. And that is exactly how the country feels right now: Damned.
Damned by the racist demagogue we just threw out, whose influence still dominates the pathetic boot-lickers in the GOP. Damned by the gun culture they created by years of manufactured paranoia. Damned by a Republican Party whose utter disrespect for truth, honesty and democracy itself has led to millions of firearm deaths. Damned by evangelical Christians with the audacity to equate the deposed creep with some kind of religiosity. Damned by the creation of a constituency nurtured in ignorance and hatred. And damned ultimately by the fact they do it for money — they don’t believe an iota of the crap they’ve been selling to those weak enough to believe and strong enough to pull either the voting lever or an AR-15 trigger. It doesn’t matter to them. You’re expendable — they don’t care if you die; they don’t care if your kids die.
By virtue of the fact we live in America, we should be screaming right now. We should be out of our minds over what the country has become in the past several years, particularly in light of where the wealthiest nation in the world could be. Once a cherished haven for refugees, now scorned, marginalized and even murdered; once a bastion of at least the idea of equality, now stratified by race, religion and socioeconomic status. Once a democracy, envied by the world, now threatened by a GOP willing to blatantly disenfranchise voters in order to retain power.
And in that power lies hypocrisy of a magnitude difficult to fathom. They’re the “Right to Life” party, but they salivate for war. They’re anti-abortion merely to pander to “Christians,” too dumb to understand or — more likely — in on the the scam; once a woman — always a poor woman — suffers forced childbirth, the fake concern evaporates; when it’s no longer a fetus doubling as a political soccer ball, it’s over. Biden is the “antichrist;” the bill helping people victimized by COVID-19 is “from the pit of hell;” and the Republican counter-offer, ending the estate tax, impacts only 3,000 of the very wealthiest and doesn’t even kick in until $22 million has been passed down. Again, it is all about the money.
Unfortunately, the fix for the issues we’re facing now — as simple as telling the truth — may have passed us by. If congressional Republicans simply said “we lost” when the election was certified in November, rather than throw their weight behind the ongoing Big Lie as a means — an excuse really — to disenfranchise millions of voters, we’d be in a far different place. Imagine if they confronted their vulgarian Yahweh when he demonized immigrants, African Americans, Muslims and Asian Americans. Imagine if they didn’t kowtow to home-grown terrorists in the NRA, and the easy money made by granting gun-makers less scrutiny than toy companies.
Even as investigators in Atlanta sort out whether or not the horror there meets the criteria for a hate crime, our attention is diverted to Colorado and yet another gun rampage that leaves 10 people dead in a grocery store — the seventh mass shooting (four or more casualties) in a week. While the vast majority of Americans — Democrats and Republicans alike — favor stricter gun laws, we must keep in mind the GOP doesn’t give a bleep about what Americans want, unless there’s a big envelope of cash involved. And for their part, before the bodies were cold, the NRA tweeted the text of the Second Amendment.
If you’re one of millions awaiting a return to normal — be careful what you wish for.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
