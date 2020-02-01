I didn’t know I was lost until I wasn’t. Exiting the woods only about 100 feet from where I entered undeniably meant I was trudging in the precise opposite direction than I thought and the mysterious snowshoe trail I’d crossed 10 minutes earlier was my own. This particular stand of woods is lovely and dark, but certainly not deep. If not for the rolling terrain, I could probably see the back of our house from the point where I became haplessly oriented.
At least, that’s what I think. If I knew for sure, I probably wouldn’t have gotten into the sketchy situation to begin with, which — since I didn’t know I was in it — wasn’t really all that sketchy, was it? Never mind. My plight was exacerbated by nearly a foot of new snow, a rarity this winter, coating every branch, sagging the boughs of evergreens and transforming this slice of forest into a sculpture garden, obliterating any semblance of a previous trail. In retrospect, nothing was familiar, and thinking back on it, that’s precisely what I was looking for when I hitched up my snowshoes ... a departure from normal.
Three years ago, we were cautioned not to allow anything Donald J. Trump thought, said or did to become “normalized” because essentially, none of it had so much as a passing relationship to normal. So much for that. Since those warnings, the president’s behavior has gone further off the rails than most could have imagined, and while our jaws may have dropped to the point we’re beginning to resemble pelicans, all of it has become normal, simply because its frequency has dulled our collective senses.
The apogee of this normalization process — at least for me — came from White House lawyers announcing in defense of their client: “The president did absolutely nothing wrong,” absurdly depicting Trump as a seeker of truth and the Democrats as the real culprits who interfered with the 2016 election. In this version, everyone but Trump is lying even as the president — in newly released recordings — is heard saying, regarding the Ukrainian ambassador: “Get her out tomorrow, get rid of her, take her out,” to people he claims not to have known.
While psychologists have debated whether or not there’s something wrong with Trump these last several years, there appears to be a consensus of opinion that there’s certainly something wrong with many of us, particularly those appalled by his election and presidency thus far. Once described as “Trump Hypertensive Unexplained Disorder” (THUD) by Dana Milbank of The Washington Post, the anxiety associated with POTUS has reportedly prompted symptoms ranging from headaches to irregular heartbeat to IBS to racing pulse and essentially, anything else you can imagine.
A growing body of research finds that Trump-related-stress has had a detrimental impact on broad segments of the population, including young adults, women, as well as both racial and LGBTQ minorities. Increases in schoolyard bullying, hate crimes and the rollback of civil rights protections have a direct relationship with increased levels of stress within marginalized populations. The American Psychological Association found that 69% of respondents surveyed felt the future of the country was a “significant source of stress,” as was the current political climate.
In the age of GOOP, where Gwyneth Paltrow earns hundreds of millions of dollars convincing malleable women into steam-cleaning their respective undercarriages, there has emerged a New Age Industrial Complex providing a plethora of cleansing remedies for the Trumpian toxicity visited upon the vulnerable progressive brain. At the top of several lists was “breathe,” which instilled me with pride, since I do it all the time on my own. “Staying off Trump’s Twitter feed” was strongly advised; likewise Facebook, and, again, I was cool — no social media in my life.
Obviously, enough recommendations were gleaned directly from the “Get-in-thouch-with-your-feelings” playbook, arousing my inner misanthrope, but several did make sense, mostly things I’ve already done for years: yoga — check, meditation — check, and daily exercise in various forms ... walking, cross-country skiing or snowshoeing this time of year — check. The woods near where I live are a perfect place to escape the soul-crushing 24-hour news cycle that can easily ruin your day before it even begins, which is what I was theoretically doing while getting turned around.
Several days later, I’m escaping again, curious to see where things went awry, and with the branches free of snow, it’s astounding and a little disconcerting how obviously I deviated from my normal route to carve a meandering figure-eight in the woods. I often cultivate being oblivious to the madness that infuses our culture as a simple safety mechanism, sustaining some sanity, but this is the first time I remember such a fog descending on its own.
I chuckle to myself as I emerge along the shore of Nelson Pond, where a small colony of ice fishermen surround several shanties, symmetrical lines of tipups extending in every direction. I’m happy to know where I am and where I’m going. Pondering that simplicity for a minute, I realize our national anxiety level would probably be substantially diminished if we could say the same thing about the country.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
