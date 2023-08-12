My summer daydreams are grudgingly swept away by autumn nightmares rooted 15 months hence: I wake up on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, to hear POTUS Emeritus crowing some variation of “the American jury has spoken” before the votes are counted, trash talking his way toward what everyone on Earth is well aware would be a catastrophic Big Lie 2.0 and vengeful retaliation against any fragments of sanity left unsullied by his lunacy. That this absurd scenario right now appears to be a viable option for his staying out of jail, is completely surrealistic.

Back in the limelight these past weeks, preening like a Halloween mafia don — “If you go after me, I’m coming after you” — the former president is racking up more indictments than New York’s Five Families, raising his profile and weirdly increasing his street cred to the point he’s far and away the GOP front-runner with the smart money on his already having locked down the nomination. This begs numerous questions, not the least of which is how’s that work? If the worst case scenario unfolds, does Fonzie run the country from a prison cell, like an incarcerated drug kingpin?

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0