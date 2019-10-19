As a private citizen, Donald Trump was out of options. He had zero credibility after a lifetime on the grift. His phony “University” cost him $25 million in lawsuits; banks were reluctant to extend him any more credit; and his business failures were becoming the stuff of legend. Even his successful reality TV show, “The Apprentice,” was not immune from Trump’s id-driven impulsivity. He quit with a year left on his contract. How the White House became his unlikely fallout shelter will be debated for years.
Judging from the events of the past several weeks, and the president’s reaction to them, the perception of invincibility has quickly tarnished, leaving him looking nakedly vulnerable, painted into a corner of his own artistry. Simply put, he’s become far more difficult for Republicans to defend, particularly in light of his roundly excoriated decision to pull American troops out of Northern Syria, abandoning the Kurdish fighters who had been allied with us in the fight against ISIS.
Evidently, Trump’s ordering U.S. forces to stand down came immediately after a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who considers the Kurds a terrorist organization, opening the door to an incursion by Turkish troops the very next day, intent on wiping out the Kurds and obliterating the safe zone they had created. Warned that this would happen, Trump expressed doubt, suggesting his confidence that Erdogan would heed his warning: “I told Turkey if they do anything outside of what we think is humane ... they could suffer the wrath of an extremely decimated economy.”
So much for that. It appears Individual One, the self-professed “stable genius,” the dealmaker-in-chief, got owned again, just as he did by Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and Mohammad bin Salman, (aka Prince Bone-saw). His response to Turkey’s advance was to make excuses for himself by downplaying the Kurd’s contribution: “They didn’t help us in World War II,” and later, falsely claiming they were purposely releasing ISIS prisoners. There is no depth to which he will not sink.
According to Jenna Krajeski, of the Fuller Project for International Reporting, writing in the New York Times, what Trump destroyed via his ill-informed decision was nothing short of a effort to form a “Kurdish democracy, three decades in the making that included equal representation of women and minorities; fair distribution of land and wealth; a balanced judiciary; and even ecological preservation of northern Syria’s rural landscape.” Unfortunately for the Kurds, the president has nothing but utter disdain for any of these basic tenets of democracy at home, making it highly unlikely he would value them anywhere else.
But that’s not all. Trump’s self-proclaimed “Great and unmatched wisdom” that presumably drives his erratic decision making, created a power vacuum in the Middle East that is quickly and gleefully being filled by Russia and Syria, allowing Putin and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who have stepped in and will ultimately decide the future of both the Kurds and the entire northern Syrian region. So much for the “Art of the Deal.”
Although George Bush may have been a borderline exception, we’ve always assumed minimal competence in our presidents, reinforced by the certainty they would — in moments of national crisis — consult with an intelligent, dedicated and well-informed circle of advisers and staff before risking the wrong strategy. We never expected that the president himself would BE the national crisis — but Donald Trump remains the protagonist in a daily drama, flying by the seat of his pants, making one abysmal judgment after another, until the chaos that surrounds the White House has become a dense fog, obscuring any rational path forward.
We shouldn’t forget that in the days leading up to the Syrian debacle, Trump kept busy by essentially impeaching himself through his own ill-advised release of the now infamous transcript, outlining the phone conversation he had with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky wherein POTUS offered to reinstate suspended military aid in exchange for confirmation of a long-debunked conspiracy theory involving Joe Biden’s son. To give you an idea about how off-kilter Trump’s idea to chat up the Ukrainian president was, the likes of John Bolton — who would bomb a porta-potty if the line was too long — had serious misgivings.
Several whistle blowers, a series of almost hourly incomprehensible tweets and 90 minutes of vulgar name calling at a Minnesota rally punctuated recent weeks with enough political theater to last the next 10 years. Trump’s usual fury was evident, but seemed to be tempered by something else that looked an awful lot like panic.
As late autumn marks the beginning of a long, slow but inexorable slide toward cold and darkness, the darkest days of the Trump presidency may very well be in the offing. He may finally realize the seriousness of his situation. Perhaps he’s noticed an increasing number of former allies keeping him at arms length. Or the deafening silence of most Senate republicans.
What America is left with is a wounded, frightened president who was dangerous enough when things were going his way. Now — with all his demons coming home to roost, all his vicious innuendos, delusional exaggerations and tens of thousands of outright lies seeing the light of day, he faces — for the first time in his charmed life — the sum of all his fears: Accountability.
Walt Amses lives in North Calais.
