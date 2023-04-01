We’re out of the din that was Mexico City, on a beach. There always seems to be another beach somewhere, and we’ve apparently decided, since we can’t actually find them all, we’ll find as many as we can as we sit, staring contentedly into the Pacific Ocean from which we just emerged, barely. The sand and water meet here at an angle that makes getting out like wading uphill in a river flowing down. Just as you become confident of your footing, the sand beneath your feet quickly erodes, leaving you fighting for balance — a fight you will eventually lose. Remember, it’s an ocean.

If (when) you fall, you’re completely at the mercy of the Pacific, which has none. The waves seemingly increase tempo, and you find yourself rolling and tumbling up and down the incline, coarse silica and feldspar providing a complimentary exfoliation worthy of an exclusive, oceanside spa. It suddenly becomes painfully apparent why this gorgeous stretch of beach is void of screaming children and pretty much everyone else: they didn’t grow up at the Jersey Shore (before the “Sopranos” extras), developing the kind of sea legs required to battle a fierce undertow. Or they could be riding the riptide express, heading for Hawaii or heading west until it becomes east.

