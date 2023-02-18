Somewhere along the line within the last year or so, I’ve begun watching “X-Files” reruns while Helene is out or otherwise engaged, following the close encounters of FBI Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully as they wade through the vast gulf of unexplained phenomenon that has forever inundated earthly dreams and nightmares. Having never watched the original show, I’m nowhere near done — nine seasons, lots of catch-up — so the series provides me with some delightfully escapist fun, until recently that is, when the lines between fantasy and reality blurred considerably, rendering our skies — if not unfriendly — then certainly suspicious.

Is the invasion we’ve all secretly feared since childhood, finally underway? UFOs — unidentified objects that fly, or drift, depending on whether they’re solid material, balloons or something else — have invaded North American airspace, their ominous presence further mystified by a series of official clichés, explanations and euphemisms designed to transpose language into something meaningless. From “radar anomaly” to “neutralized” (any perceived threat) to “domain awareness gap,” crafty attempts all, to express ignorance without sounding ignorant.

